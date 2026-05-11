16 Costco Items That Should Have Their Own Kirkland Signature Versions

Costco has so many excellent items in its enormous warehouse. Even with all those products and goodies, there are some gaps where the Kirkland Signature brand does not touch. As loyal Costco members and fans, we would love to see some of these products available as store-brand versions. Oftentimes, things at the big box store are white labeled from popular brands anyway, so it stands to reason that Costco may want to go that route.

Many of the items on this list are common household foods and pantry staples, so it would make sense to have a non-name-brand option available. Since you likely already have many of these products, a Kirkland Signature alternative could be cost-effective while remaining high quality. You might be surprised as you read this list, and maybe we will give Costco some ideas for new product launches. As a note, as of this writing, none of these have Kirkland Signature versions, but that doesn't mean they never existed or won't potentially exist in the future.