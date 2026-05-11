16 Costco Items That Should Have Their Own Kirkland Signature Versions
Costco has so many excellent items in its enormous warehouse. Even with all those products and goodies, there are some gaps where the Kirkland Signature brand does not touch. As loyal Costco members and fans, we would love to see some of these products available as store-brand versions. Oftentimes, things at the big box store are white labeled from popular brands anyway, so it stands to reason that Costco may want to go that route.
Many of the items on this list are common household foods and pantry staples, so it would make sense to have a non-name-brand option available. Since you likely already have many of these products, a Kirkland Signature alternative could be cost-effective while remaining high quality. You might be surprised as you read this list, and maybe we will give Costco some ideas for new product launches. As a note, as of this writing, none of these have Kirkland Signature versions, but that doesn't mean they never existed or won't potentially exist in the future.
Cereal
Plenty of stores offer their own house-brand cereals, so imagine if Costco sold Kirkland versions of classics like corn flakes, Frosted Flakes, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cheerios, and the like. The warehouse store would probably sell a ton of them to happy customers. Not to mention, there are so many cereals to choose from, so the chain could offer something unique, special, or even simply mundane — whatever is most logical for the brand to create.
Costco does sell some name-brand cereals already, but it would make a lot of sense to white label cereal or find its own recipes. People who consume a lot of cereal, or families who do, would likely be highly appreciative of having some Kirkland staples in their pantries, especially if they don't particularly care about name brands. Now, the big box store doesn't have to get wacky with the flavors like chicken and waffles (yes, this was a real Post cereal!), but doing one or two classics could be a sensible starting point.
Black and herbal tea bags and loose-leaf tea
You can buy Stash variety packs in a 180-count box or Bigelow herbal tea with 168 bags, but Costco should create its own store-brand tea. After all, if Trader Joe's can have its own range of teas, it really isn't too far off for Kirkland to have something similar. And yes, Kirkland Signature sells green tea bags, but that's all it offers. We think green tea is an interesting place to start, too, since it would be a smart idea to offer other classic tea flavors instead: English breakfast tea, maybe chamomile, chai, or Earl Grey. These are some of the top teas that you'll find at many other grocery stores.
We think this would be an especially useful Costco product for people who want to save money while buying their favorite tea flavors in bulk. It also makes sense for businesses that stock their offices or kitchens to buy some staples in large quantities. Kirkland could sell three or four types of tea in 100-packs, and then offer a variety pack with all of the flavors in one box.
Ketchup
Ketchup is one of the most popular condiments out there. While Costco sells Heinz ketchup, it should have its own version, even if it just white labels Heinz. That way, people still have that trusted flavor and texture they've come to love, but it's still under the Kirkland Signature name. Plus, white-labeled items often help save people money.
Alternatively, Costco could create its own recipe or perhaps incorporate other ingredients to add intrigue, such as a no-added-sugar ketchup or jalapeño ketchup for those who want a spicy kick. It could work with different nutritional compositions or be tailored to specific health concerns, such as a low-FODMAP condiment or a low-sodium ketchup. Developing a unique offering would entice customers to buy the Kirkland-specific one over a name-brand one, but it doesn't have to be fancy. Ketchup would likely be a staple for customers if Costco ever decided to make its own version.
Packaged mac and cheese
Costco offers well-known macaroni and cheese options for its customers, such as the refrigerated two 24-ounce containers of Panera mac and cheese or the individual cups of Kraft mac and cheese. While the warehouse does have macaroni and cheese in the prepared foods section that's ready to eat, it doesn't offer its own brand of the packaged version. Households would be pleased to have a Kirkland iteration, especially if it means saving money; it's hard to get this dish wrong, so it would likely have its fans.
The packaged cups or boxes would make the most sense so that members could stock their pantries. A classic recipe would work best, but since it already sells those options from Panera and Kraft, Costco could consider offering a high-protein, plant-based or vegan, or gluten-free product to broaden the menu. This could be a great differentiator to keep things fresh without making customers overwhelmed by packaged mac and cheese options.
Soda
Why doesn't Costco have a Kirkland soda? It's such a missed opportunity, and it's such a hot question that there's a whole Reddit thread inquiring about it. Users are quick to chime in that there used to be a Kirkland Signature cola back in the day (in the '90s and the aughts), but it hasn't sold anything quite like it since. Nowadays, shoppers can find popular brands such as Sprite, Coca-Cola, Fanta, etc. Surprisingly, the warehouse doesn't have its own soda, though.
Many other grocery stores have their own options — Albertson's has Signature Select cola, Kroger has Big K cola, Sam's Club has Sam's Cola, and more. So, get with the program, Costco, and start selling your own so people can buy it for parties and gatherings. The chain could sell cans in larger packs, big jugs, or gallons of soda. It'd make sense to get all of your party essentials at Costco without stopping somewhere else to snag sodas, too.
Probiotic and prebiotic soda
Probiotic and prebiotic sodas are all the rage, and you can purchase many brands on the market; we did a ranking of 12 popular probiotic and prebiotic drink brands, and there are plenty more our writer didn't try. So, Costco should jump on the trend with its own spin. It could offer the beverages at a very competitive price, and they would likely taste pretty darn good. Fans of probiotic soda could easily stock up on it. Plus, they could choose from any number of flavors.
Costco carries name-brand products like Olipop and Poppi, so it would be fun to see what it could come up with. It also already has things like Kirkland Signature kombucha, and probiotic soda is in a similar vein. We'd certainly love to save a few bucks by grabbing the Kirkland brand's version instead of the name-brand item if it offers similar nutritional value, such as lower calories, sugar, and higher fiber than regular soda. It could even riff off other brands' popular flavors, like strawberry vanilla, or create cans with more inventive options.
Tortillas
Costco should sell its own version of tortillas, whether it wants to craft its own recipe or simply white label another brand. Since people use tortillas as a vehicle for pairing with things like meat, beans, and veggies, they don't have to stand out like other breads might, which you might just toast and eat on its own. So, Costco could make corn or flour tortillas, but if it does want to stand out from the pack, it could offer something like an almond-flour tortilla or another option with a unique feature or ingredient.
No matter which it goes for, Kirkland Signature tortillas would be an economical grocery staple for customers, particularly if folks aren't especially loyal to a certain brand. People often buy tortillas based on particular needs, such as low-carb or gluten-free, so Kirkland could also incorporate something like that to fill a gap in its product line.
Frozen waffles
Who doesn't love a nice frozen waffle that you can pop in the toaster, slather with peanut butter, and call it a day? This type of item makes it easy for consumers to make breakfast for themselves or their families. Typically, you don't eat the waffle alone, so it doesn't have to be the most gourmet high-end product on the market. Costco could create a Kirkland Signature option so people who eat lots of waffles can grab it along with other groceries at an economical price, rather than having to make special trips to other grocery stores.
Buttermilk waffles or whole wheat could be great choices if the chain wants to do common options, but Costco could do a Belgian version, blueberry, or gluten-free if it wants to branch out. That's to say, there are plenty of waffles the warehouse can create so that customers don't only have the option to buy the 72-count of Eggo waffles.
Pancake mix
Pancake mix is a household staple for many, and Costco offers Krusteaz buttermilk mix (which is certainly worth stocking in your pantry), but not its own version. We would like to see a Kirkland interpretation on the shelves; it would be a nice product that households could get a lot of use out of. You can use pancake batter for any number of uses beyond pancakes. If customers want something other than a buttermilk, Costco could offer a protein option or a whole wheat to add variety to the shelves.
Pancake mix is easy and versatile, making mealtime a breeze. Alternatively, the chain's store brand could offer more flavored picks, such as cinnamon or blueberry, to provide variety beyond some of the items already carried in the warehouse. It feels like this is a gap in Kirkland's offerings. And it doesn't have to be particularly inventive, because people can include any add-ins or toppings to the mix.
Salad dressing
Salad dressing is a common household ingredient that many people keep in their fridge out of sheer convenience. As easy as it is to make it at home, sometimes you simply can't be bothered after a long workday, or don't have the right ingredients to craft what you need for a specific meal. Costco has name-brand options like Olive Garden Italian dressing and Hidden Valley homestyle ranch on its shelves. These versions are handy to have in your cabinet, especially if you go through a lot of dressing or use it to dress veggies or salad. But it would make sense to have some other flavors and options on offer, and since dressing is such an everyday item, we're actually surprised Kirkland doesn't make its own version to incorporate into the mix.
As an example, Trader Joe's buttermilk ranch was the No. 1 pick in a previous Tasting Table ranch dressing ranking, so Kirkland could come up with a fantastic product that might compete. It goes to show that you don't have to rely on name brands for an incredible dressing.
Manuka honey
There are many types of honey on the market. You can find several Kirkland Signature honey options, such as the three-pack of adorable raw organic honey bears, a few pounds of raw, unfiltered honey, and the 5-pound jar of wildflower honey, but Manuka honey would be an incredible addition to round out the line. This type of honey is quite expensive because it's considered a superfood and has antimicrobial properties that can help with healing. But it's also way pricier than standard honey, anywhere from six to 25 times as costly, which can make it less approachable for consumers.
Let's just assume that a Kirkland Signature jar of Manuka honey is high quality, authentic, and effective. In which case, it would be amazing to get store-brand Manuka honey at Costco's warehouse prices rather than paying a much higher fee elsewhere. This could really change the game and the Manuka honey market if there were a place to buy it at a more affordable price point.
Saltines
You'd think that such a frequently used item as saltines would come in a Kirkland version, especially since you'll find more niche salty items like snack mixes or roasted seaweed in the warehouse. Most people probably have a pack tucked away in their pantry right now, whether that's to use as a breading for meatballs or to add a salty base to toffee. But it's also great to have on hand in moments when they feel under the weather. Who hasn't consumed a sleeve of saltines when nothing else sounded appetizing or you simply couldn't stomach anything else but needed sustenance?
Costco carries the Nabisco premium saltines that most consumers are familiar with, but it'd be good to have a Kirkland Signature iteration on the shelves to offer some competition. It's a household staple, and Kirkland does household staples well. Shoppers are likely interested in trying a saltine cracker alternative to the name brand.
Canned veggies
You can locate name brands of canned vegetables at Costco, like Del Monte cut green beans or whole corn kernels, but it would be convenient to have some other Kirkland Signature canned foods to pick from. Mixed veggies would be a nice way for people to eat veggies with ease. Things like canned carrots or different cuts of green beans could be useful, too, such as a Kirkland can of French-style cut or whole beans.
Mixed greens would also be convenient to have on hand, since you wouldn't have to buy a huge Costco-sized amount from the produce section that may inevitably wilt and spoil in your fridge. Instead, the canned version would be available for use whenever you're ready. Let's just say that several types of Kirkland canned vegetables would be fantastic for households of various sizes, especially since canned foods like collard greens are healthier than one might think.
Yogurt cups
We would buy Kirkland Signature yogurt cups in a heartbeat. The large carton of Kirkland Greek yogurt is one of the best yogurt options to buy at Costco because of its high-protein content, flavor, and thick consistency. But having a smaller yogurt cup would be really useful. For one, it's convenient to have smaller options if you don't plan to use a large container of yogurt before it spoils. Alternatively, the small cups often come in flavor combinations, so you don't have to commit to just one flavor.
This would be great for households with children or for anyone simply trying to get a bit of protein in the morning. These smaller yogurt portions are also useful since you don't have to scoop anything into a separate bowl and dirty any dishes; you can just eat it directly from the cup. Costco carries other name-brand yogurt cups, like Oikos, Noosa, and Chobani, but not its own store-brand version. So, it'd be lovely to see what the chain comes up with, whether it'd go the high-protein, low-sugar route or offer up something ultra sweet and creamy.
Ready-made protein shakes
You'll see Oikos, Fairlife, and Chobani pre-made protein shakes that come in small bottles while shopping at Costco, but it would be phenomenal if Kirkland Signature offered its own protein shakes. If you have ever dabbled in purchasing this type of product, you will know they can be rather costly. They are usually close to $2 a piece, if not pricier. Even if you buy them at a discount at a place like Costco, they still add up, especially if you drink them every day to support your nutrition goals.
It would be cost-effective, then, for consumers to purchase a Kirkland version. Costco doesn't have to start with any whimsical flavors; it can stick with vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry — these are among the most staple shake flavors you'll see in stores. You can find other Kirkland Signature protein picks at the chain, such as protein bars, so offering a different protein option isn't too off base. Customers would probably stock up on these based on price alone, but if the flavor is delicious, that's even better.
Juice pouches or boxes
You can spot a few Kirkland Signature juices at Costco, such as a cranberry juice blend or apple juice, but they come in enormous jugs. After trying five Kirkland juices, we can attest that the refrigerated coconut water is the best among them, by the way. And as nice as it is to have a gallon of apple juice at your disposal, perhaps you want a smaller serving. Individual portions are great for a picnic or the beach without lugging an enormous jug with you.
Shoppers can find smaller juice containers at the warehouse, such as a 24-pack of Mott's 8-ounce apple juice or a 40-count of 6-ounce mixed Honest Kids juices, but again, these are not from the Kirkland brand. Having a Costco house-brand version would probably make for an affordable, high-quality item that many folks would like to store at home, especially for families with kids who are packing lunches. Not to mention, Costco could pick from any number of juice flavors or blends.