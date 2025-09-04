What Is Costco's 'White-Labeling' And How Can It Help You Save?

Other than super-cheap goods sold by the pallets, another signature of Costco that's driven thousands of people to sign up for (and keep) their membership is the retailer's white-labeled products. Doesn't sound familiar? That's because these products are called by a different name: Kirkland Signature.

White labeling is an industry term for a product that's made by one company, but is then resold under the branding and labeling of a second company. The "white" label here refers to the blank label that the reseller can customize with its own branding. In this case, all of the Kirkland products you find, from the tortilla chips to those super-cheap whiskies, aren't actually produced in-house by Costco. Its signature tortilla chips are most likely produced by Mission Foods, a company that specializes in Mexican food products. The whiskies could be sourced from distilleries all around the world, depending on the type you pick.

For instance, the Kirkland Canadian Whisky is made by Crown Royal and, if you pick its line of Scotch, you've got California-based Alexander Murray & Company to thank (a company that handles the juices in everything from cheap blended Scotches to higher-end expressions like the 16-year Highland Single Malt). Some products will have the name of the source written right on the label, while others will need a bit of digging. It's actually some pretty fun detective work to learn where these products came from!