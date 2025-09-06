6 Yogurts To Buy At Costco And 2 To Avoid

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Costco has just about everything you could ever need in life, from toilet paper to storage bins and bags of chicken nuggets. But, we are gathered here to figure out which yogurt products you should purchase from the chain retailer and which ones you should avoid. Whether you're looking for variety packs with fruity options, plain yogurt without any flavoring, small packs, or larger tubs, it's all available at Costco.

We dug through online reviews, previous Tasting Table rankings, and our personal experience to figure out which yogurts are worth buying. Some factors we considered included taste, versatility in what you can do with it, price, and nutrients. The good news is that there are a lot of tasty choices with incredible value, regardless if you're interested in a particular flavor, an option based on the purpose, like plain yogurt to use as the base of frozen yogurt bark, or perhaps something smaller and more flavorful to pack for your work lunch. Let's find out how many of these dairy products are the cream of the crop, and which you should skip.