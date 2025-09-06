6 Yogurts To Buy At Costco And 2 To Avoid
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Costco has just about everything you could ever need in life, from toilet paper to storage bins and bags of chicken nuggets. But, we are gathered here to figure out which yogurt products you should purchase from the chain retailer and which ones you should avoid. Whether you're looking for variety packs with fruity options, plain yogurt without any flavoring, small packs, or larger tubs, it's all available at Costco.
We dug through online reviews, previous Tasting Table rankings, and our personal experience to figure out which yogurts are worth buying. Some factors we considered included taste, versatility in what you can do with it, price, and nutrients. The good news is that there are a lot of tasty choices with incredible value, regardless if you're interested in a particular flavor, an option based on the purpose, like plain yogurt to use as the base of frozen yogurt bark, or perhaps something smaller and more flavorful to pack for your work lunch. Let's find out how many of these dairy products are the cream of the crop, and which you should skip.
Buy: Kirkland Signature Organic Greek Yogurt
Whether it's your first time going to Costco or you're a frequent purchaser, the Kirkland Signature Organic Greek Yogurt is a must-have. This option is thick with that distinctive tanginess you associate with Greek yogurt. The nonfat plain yogurt can be enhanced with many add-ins and flavors, which makes it a staple in our kitchen. Although 48 ounces of yogurt may seem daunting to get through before it gets that dubious layer of mold, it is pretty easy to finish this if you plan on eating it multiple times per week.
There are technically only eight ⅔ of a cup servings anyway, so it isn't as much as it may seem. We like it because of the price, versatility, and nutrients. The easiest way to use it is for breakfast. Grab your bowl and scoop the desired amount of yogurt, top with anything your heart desires: granola, honey, fresh fruit, nuts, or seeds, and you've got a satisfying way to start a day. One ⅔-cup serving is 100 calories, 0 grams of fat, 7 grams of carbs, 3 grams of sugar, and a whopping 18 grams of protein, making it a fantastic choice if you're seeking more protein in your diet.
Buy: Organic Bellwether A2 Whole Milk Yogurt
People rave about the Organic Bellwether A2 Whole Milk Yogurt from Costco that gets you two 32-ounce tubs. This rich yogurt isn't trying to be a protein-loaded dairy product to add to your rotation; it's all about the flavor and decadence. First things first, this is a whole milk item, unlike a lot of the fat-free and low-fat options that you'll spot on this list. That may be a make-or-break, depending on your macro needs. But reviews reveal it's a pure delight, with Redditors saying that it's a game-changing product.
Try mixing in fresh blueberries and a drizzle of honey for something that's more dessert-like than anything. For a savory option, you could add fresh herbs, but make sure to check all different ways to add flavor to yogurt. If you don't want to bother with add-ins, reviews mention it's good enough plain, while customers also say it's fantastic value that's worth buying. If you're used to the thickness of Greek yogurt (like the Kirkland one), just note that this has a thinner consistency. One ¾-cup serving has 115 calories, 8 grams of fat, 5 grams of carbohydrates, 8 grams of protein, and 3 grams of sugar.
Buy: Vanilla Chobani Blended Greek Yogurt
When you want a larger yogurt tub that differs from the plain varieties we've mentioned so far, then the Vanilla Chobani Blended Greek Yogurt deserves a spot in your cart. We deemed vanilla as the absolute best in the ranking of Chobani yogurt flavors, thanks to its exceptional texture and flavor profile. It comes in a 40-ounce container, which gives you enough product for multiple breakfasts and snacks. Try assembling an upgraded oatmeal breakfast parfait with this rich yogurt.
This is a safe and familiar choice, enabling you to find plenty of ways to utilize it in your meals. As delicious as mango or other fruity flavors are, sometimes you don't want strong-flavored yogurt. This Chobani product is an option that can make an excellent staple in your fridge. As it's already sweetened and flavored, it's a great time-saver when you don't necessarily want to spend precious moments adding things like honey, brown sugar, or vanilla to offer dimension. This has 130 calories, 0 grams of fat, 17 grams of carbs, 16 grams of sugar, and 14 grams of protein for each ¾-cup serving.
Avoid: Chobani 20 Grams Protein Greek Yogurt Variety Pack
Here we are with yet another Chobani product, which is not surprising as it's the brand with the most options at Costco. Now, this protein yogurt isn't something to avoid because it's necessarily a bad product. Chobani 20 Grams Protein Greek Yogurt is highly flavorful and beloved by many (even us), but if you have spotted it at your local Costco, hold off. Sam's Club offers a better price point for the same product. At the time of writing, Sam's is offering a sale price of $15.23, while the regular price is $17.98, making the deal even sweeter compared to the $20 price point at our local Costco.
The pack of 16 comes with equal amounts of vanilla, cherry berry, mango, and raspberry lemon; each boasts 20 grams of protein in the 6.7-ounce cup. While any of the options will leave you satiated, three out of the four are fruity and light flavor-wise. The vanilla is great on its own, but you could also use it in smoothies when you want a boost of protein. It makes a tasty base and is pretty versatile. However, some people on Reddit mention that the stevia flavor is too prominent in these, while some argue that the texture is too thick. One cup packs 140 calories, 3 grams of fat, 8 or 9 grams of carbohydrates, 7 grams of sugar, and 20 grams of protein.
Buy: Oikos Triple Zero Greek Nonfat Yogurt
The 18-count of Oikos Triple Zero Greek Nonfat Yogurt is yet another one of our favorites, particularly if you're looking for affordable snacks at Costco. The namesake triple zero stands for zero added sugar, zero artificial sweeteners, and zero fat. Here we have three flavors to enjoy: strawberry, mixed berry, and vanilla. It's not made with real fruit, just natural flavors if this is a concern. The trio of flavors, however, gives a touch of variety, so you don't feel bored with the same flavor day after day.
It's sweetened with stevia, so that's just something to keep in mind. We didn't find the taste too noticeable, especially when paired with tangy yogurt profile. Stir it a bit after opening and eat it as is or top with a sprinkle of chia seeds or cinnamon. Costco reviews mention that it makes a good late-night snack, and kids like it packed in their lunch. While Sam's Club sells the same product, the $1 price difference isn't worth the time and gas money to drive to a different store. Each portion has 90 calories, 0 grams of fat, 7 grams of carbohydrates, 5 grams of sugar, and 15 grams of protein per serving.
Avoid: Chobani Greek Yogurt Variety Pack
The Chobani Greek Yogurt Variety Pack comes with 20 cups of 5.3-ounce portions. The nonfat yogurt has four flavors, which include peach, strawberry, blueberry, and black cherry. There are a couple of reasons why you might want to avoid this. First, they're all fruit flavors. The two variety packs we mentioned so far at least had a vanilla option to break up the fruitiness. Though, if you like fruit, this shouldn't be an issue. Another thing worth mentioning is that variety has fruit on the bottom. This isn't explicitly clear, and it's something you have to look for on the packaging. So, don't just expect a classic, flavored pack, or be surprised to find fruity chunks at the bottom.
These have 110 calories, 0 grams of fat, 15 grams of carbohydrates, 14 grams of sugar, and 11 grams of protein per cup. Therefore, they are the second lowest in protein that we've covered thus far, and the highest in sugar. The reviews mainly complain about the sugar content and the overall taste, saying that other brands are more flavorsome. However, some praise the texture, so if you still want to buy it, you should still skip Costco and buy the pack at Sam's Club. At Sam's, the price is listed at $14.38 compared to Costco's, which costs several dollars more. This price contrast is certainly worth a visit to Sam's Club.
Buy: Yoplait Original Low Fat Yogurt Variety Pack
Yoplait finally makes it onto our yogurt list. Be sure to scoop up the Yoplait Original Low Fat Yogurt Variety Pack if you spot it at your nearest Costco Business Center, because it comes with 24 cups. This is the perfect item to keep on hand for school lunches, to take to work, or if it's your turn to bring team snacks for soccer practice. You will get eight cups of each flavor: harvest peach, strawberry, and French vanilla.
The nutrition will vary by flavor, but each has 140 calories, 1.5 grams of fat, 26 to 27 grams of carbohydrates, 18 to 20 grams of sugar, and 5 grams of protein. The sugar is the highest on this list, while the protein is the lowest, but people don't seem to mind. The reviews say that the peach is the best flavor they've ever had, that the French vanilla is delicious, and that the strawberry is creamy and smooth without being too thick. It's $1.5 cheaper at Smart & Final, but you won't have one near you unless you're based in California, Nevada, or Arizona (which doesn't make it a feasible swap for most of the U.S.).
Buy: Activia Lowfat Yogurt Variety Pack
Who remembers the Activia commercials with Jamie Lee Curtis? Maybe this makes us look old, but the commercial was a memorable way to remember Activia. The brand is still around, offering those yogurts that are supposed to keep you regular thanks to the probiotics. One complaint that reviews mention is the watery consistency, but this may be good for those who don't like the super thickness of Greek yogurt. It's still smooth and creamy, so don't be afraid that you will end up with a liquid-like product that will make you feel like you're drinking a yogurt beverage.
At Costco, you can get a pack of 24 low-fat yogurts that come with a medley of strawberry, black cherry, and vanilla. We suggest buying the yogurt from the chain wholesaler, especially if it has an unbeatable deal. At the time of writing, Costco is offering $4.50 off for a total price of $7.79, which conquers most other locations. Just keep your eye out via the Costco app or during your visit; otherwise, these deals are easy to miss. It's also important to note that Sam's Club doesn't sell the same variety pack — it substitutes vanilla for peach. Pick up this yogurt pack when you want a probiotic-laden option.
Methodology
All of these yogurt items are available as of writing at Costco as well as the Costco Business Center, although your local options may vary. This list of what to buy and what to avoid was determined by consulting various public reviews on Costco's web page as well as Reddit. We also looked at former Tasting Table articles and rankings to see which items have been rated highly and which ones have ranked low. We also relied on personal experience, having tried a lot of these options. The yogurt's taste and texture were the biggest factors, but we also considered the price or value for what you get, versatility on how it can be utilized, and its nutrition.