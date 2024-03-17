Upgrade Your Oatmeal Breakfast With A Parfait Spin

If you're looking for healthy and hearty breakfast recipe ideas that are anything but boring, take our advice and turn to oatmeal. Yes, really. Don't be fooled by its bland reputation — unlike plain old eggs and bacon, the subtle oat dish lends itself to a ton of different iterations and flavor combinations, making it a versatile base for all sorts of exciting snacks. Whether you soak your oats in a jar overnight or whip up a warm bowl, you can top it with fruit, a sweet sprinkling of brown sugar and cinnamon, or even give it a Nordic-style savory twist by mixing it with sausage, beans, and a poached egg.

But to get the most bang for your breakfast buck, we suggest getting a little creative with your next serving of oatmeal by turning it into a multilayered masterpiece, inspired by none other than a fellow breakfast favorite: the parfait. While it's true that most traditional versions are crafted with fluffy scoops of custard or yogurt, oatmeal makes for a surprisingly decadent substitute in the dish. From its sturdy texture, which is ideal for separating stacks of different ingredients without sacrificing structural integrity, to its goes-with-everything earthy taste, oatmeal was practically made to be given the parfait treatment. Better yet, you'll be able to customize your concept with a seemingly endless selection of yummy additions, so you'll never get bored.