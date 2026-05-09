12 XO Cognacs To Try If You Love Whiskey
Once you've developed a love of whiskey, there are some tasting notes that you'll come to appreciate. Aged whiskey often has deep, complex flavors, with a rich, layered mouthfeel. All the while, you may find yourself drawn to bold, earthy notes such as oak and spice. These are all qualities that you can find in an XO Cognac. The "XO" stands for "extra old" and means it has been aged for a minimum of 10 years. It's that extended maturation in a barrel that can allow aged Cognac to feel instantly familiar with whiskey drinkers.
As a whiskey expert who loves those deeper flavors, I've often found myself reaching for a Cognac when I fancy something a little different. This vast experience has led me to appreciate both drinks and how they relate to each other. Because Cognac is made from grapes rather than grain, there are significant differences between the two drinks, but also plenty of crossover. That's why I wanted to find the best XO Cognacs that would offer the smoothest transition for whiskey lovers. All of these bottles share some similarities, and the right one for you could well depend on which whiskey notes you most hold dear. By the end, you'll have a clear idea of which XO Cognac would be the best fit for your palate.
Hennessy XO
For this list, Hennessy may well be the best place to start. In the Cognac world, Hennessy is one of the "big four" Cognac houses along with Rémy Martin, Martell, and Courvoisier. All of them feature here, but Hennessy could well be the best of them all. For those used to aged bourbon or scotch, you'll most likely enjoy spirits with a strong oak backbone. That's exactly what you get here, but a luxurious dark chocolate and calming tobacco also greet it. The warming spices are cinnamon and clove.
As with all of these Cognacs, Hennessy XO is fruitier than any standard whiskey, but it has that luxurious mouthfeel that is common with XO Cognacs. How much you enjoy that slightly syrupy texture is a matter of personal preference, but it elegantly carries those familiar tasting notes. Aged whiskeys often have a richer mouthfeel than budget options, but Hennessy XO takes that to the next level. If you wanted a Cognac that has plenty of crossover with flavor and sumptuous depth, Hennessy XO is probably the safest choice in this list.
Rémy Martin XO
For a luxurious tasting experience, it doesn't get much better than Rémy Martin XO. With a Cognac house that was founded in 1724, the company has long since perfected its craft. Where this XO excels is in a complex range of tasting notes that still manages to feel rich and polished. It comes from a completely different process than what you'll find with whiskey, as the Cognac is crafted from hundreds of eaux-de-vie (colorless brandies). These are sourced from the crus of Grande and Petite Champagne, and have been meticulously blended and aged. It gives you a spirit that is finely layered with tasting notes that evolve in your mouth.
The most unique of those flavors are ripe plum, candied orange, and honeyed sweetness. More earthy tones come from roasted chocolate and hazelnut. In truth, there isn't much of a whiskey crossover here in terms of flavor. Yet this will appeal to you if you find joy in picking out new tasting notes with every sip. There also isn't a huge oak influence here, which is important to note if you love that aspect of aged whiskey. Instead, it's an elegant Cognac that perfectly highlights the richness of an XO. If Hennessy XO is bolder and more structured, Rémy Martin XO is more opulent.
Martell XO
You may have been disappointed in reading about the Rémy Martin XO as you enjoy a heavier oak influence. That's exactly where the Martell XO stands out with its powerful, earthy flavors. This XO feels quite deliberate and precise with its tasting notes. Those flavors have power but are delivered in a refined way. Once sipped, you'll enjoy lovely plums, red berries, and citrus, along with almonds and baking spices. That spice mainly presents as black pepper and coriander for a deeply warming drink.
The structure and dryness you get here are reminiscent of what you'll get from a well-aged scotch. When tasting such a scotch, with the Lagavulin 16-year being a good example, you immediately appreciate the finesse and time spent in the barrel. You'd have a similar experience with the Martell XO. It's full-bodied without ever feeling too heavy, and it isn't as sweet as other XOs. If corn-heavy bourbons are your thing, this may not be your perfect match. Yet if you want a Cognac that seemingly prioritizes balance and elegance over pure richness, you'll love this.
Frapin Cigar Blend XO
Frapin Cigar Blend XO Cognac takes a slightly different approach to an XO, which is reflected in its name. This spirit was created to pair perfectly with cigars. But what does that mean for the flavor? The answer is that it tries to bring out many of the earthy notes you'll find in whiskey with impressive spice, toasted nuts, and oak. There is also a familiar honeyed sweetness here and a range of dried fruits. It has a rancio character, which is a nutty and earthy flavor not generally found in whiskey, but it's a taste many whiskey lovers would enjoy.
By making this suitable for cigars, Frapin has created a Cognac more closely aligned with the flavors you'd expect from a single malt. The finish is also stunningly warm and long, reminiscent of what you'd expect from a robust bourbon. Whatever type of strong whiskey you like, it's sure to resonate. While it's still sweet, it's not quite as sharp as other XO Cognacs. If you like your whiskey to have a bit of an aggressive edge, this is an XO Cognac that will give you some of that intensity. It makes it perhaps the best option here as it's more robust than most XO Cognacs. Yet that comes with its own risk, as you may not be a huge fan if you prefer gentler whiskey.
Delamain Pale & Dry XO
One problem I had in creating this list is the fact that there are so many types of whiskey. As a result, I've tried to cater to different tastes, with the Delamain Pale & Dry XO being a good example. We just looked at an XO from Frapin that is more intense, but this is on the other end of the scale. This is a Cognac that will appeal to those who prefer lighter and gentler whiskey. This difference is seen in both the name and color. As it's aged in old oak barrels, the wood influence isn't as heavy, leading to its pale color. Instead, it relies on the craftsmanship of the spirit, and impressively so.
The more delicate nature lends itself to a range of fruit and floral notes. That fruit is bright too, with notes of apricot and citrus. A familiar vanilla taste will please bourbon lovers, and the flavor will gradually unfold with only gentle spice and oak influence. As the name also states, the finish is quite dry, which isn't common with whiskey. This is going to appeal most to those who enjoy a fruit-forward, clean whiskey, such as The Macallan 18-Year Sherry Oak. A lot of XO Cognacs hit you with a wall of flavor. If you prefer something with finesse, this bottle from Delamain delivers it perfectly.
Courvoisier XO
Here we have the final entry from the "big four" Cognac houses. This is another fruit-forward XO, but there is still plenty here to interest whiskey drinkers. On the palate, you get a rich blend of fig, raisin, plum, and orange. All of these come with a sweetness that tastes a little candied rather than fresh. As the tasting experience continues, more floral tones emerge. There are earthy notes here, but they sit in the background rather than overwhelm you. That comes from oak, dark chocolate, and a touch of leather. Along with some vanilla, those last few notes will be ones most familiar to whiskey fans.
Courvoisier XO is an accessible Cognac that has the full body you expect from such a finely aged brandy. Instead of being more aggressive or dry like other options here, it's smoother and more rounded. Bourbon drinkers will find this transition particularly easy as you get that sweeter profile and softer edge. It's not as intense as some bolder XOs, but you could well see that as a positive. I mentioned above with the Frapin about that being a risky choice for some. In contrast, this Courvoisier XO is one of the most reliable XOs you can buy.
Camus XO Elegance
This is an XO that has a few similarities to the Martell above in that it doesn't have that incredibly rich texture. Instead, it excels in its finesse and balance. It's also a Cognac that leans into delivering a beautiful aroma to enhance the overall tasting experience. It opens with a bouquet of fruity and floral notes along with soft spice. The aroma is stunning and hints that the Cognac has a deep array of flavors to enjoy. Thankfully, you're not disappointed. Those fruity notes from the nose come forward to the palate, presenting as apricot, orange peel, and tropical fruit.
Those notes may not be overly familiar to whiskey fans, but they are followed by some that are. As the flavor develops, you'll start to enjoy hints of cocoa, toasted spice, and vanilla. Near the end, that spice becomes more prevalent, leading to a beautifully warm finish. As with all the XOs here, it's important to state what it's not as much as what it is. If you're looking for high sweetness or oak influence, you won't find that with this XO. Instead, it's a more delicate option that will gradually reveal those deeper levels of flavor. In that respect, it will appeal to any whiskey fans who love finding new tasting notes beyond the first few sips. I've mentioned Cognacs with similarities to single malt and bourbon so far. This is an XO more reminiscent of a well-aged Irish whiskey.
Hardy XO
Here we have another XO in a similar vein of not being overly rich, but with a few significant differences in tasting notes from the Camus above. It's still a fruity Cognac but in a much darker way. Before you get to that, you're greeted by an elegantly floral nose. However, you do get subtle aromas of dates and spice to hint at the complexity to come. Rather than a general flavor of dried fruit, it comes more nuanced, as on the palate you can pick out those dates as well as figs and prunes. As with others here, once you get beyond the fruity opening, more earthy notes emerge.
Here that comes in the form of a light cinnamon spice, a touch of tobacco, and a lovely foundation of oak that comes from it being matured for around 15 years. It doesn't hit you with the same weight of flavor as with the Hennessy XO above, but that's intentional. Instead, it aims to be a more refined XO where those flavors are pointed and controlled. This is another you'll enjoy if you appreciate flavors evolving when you take the time to truly enjoy the tasting experience. When you do that, you'll appreciate the depth here without ever being overpowered by a wall of flavor.
Bisquit & Dubouché XO
We've just looked at a few lighter Cognacs, but this Bisquit & Dubouché XO leans more heavily into that iconic richness. That rich flavor is one of those aspects that can change from one whiskey to the next, so if you love that type of mouthfeel, you're in for a treat. It'll also appeal to those who enjoy earthy notes, and they're immediately apparent on the nose. You'll get a strong backbone of wood, smoke, and tobacco. They are all present on the palate, but not before you're hit with the sweetness of this XO.
Here, that mainly comes from prunes and plums, leaning into those darker flavors commonly found in Cognac. There is a bright cedarwood note, along with a touch of licorice. What's impressive is how all of these flavors have weight and depth that can only be found in a spirit that's been carefully crafted and aged for a long time in a barrel. A long and lingering finish comes with notes of spice and oak to give even more familiarity to whiskey drinkers. This will appeal mostly to those who enjoy a great peated whiskey. If that sounds like you, the intensity and depth will be a winning combination.
Château de Montifaud XO
Château de Montifaud XO Cognac is one of those bottles that subtly overdelivers. It may not be one of the "big four," but it has the quality to match, at a price that's generally a little less than those iconic brands. Château de Montifaud states how this is matured for much longer than the regulations require, and you can taste that in the glass. That extended aging brings a depth that will feel familiar to whiskey fans, especially those who enjoy older expressions.
There is nothing especially unique about the tasting notes here, but the bottle simply delivers them with sumptuous depth. You can expect a range of dried fruits and baking spices, along with the sweetness of honey. Toasted nuts are also present on the palate, which will intrigue some whiskey drinkers. As too will the notes of tobacco, cocoa, and oak. The texture is full and rounded, taking you on a journey from those sweet, fruity elements to the warm finish. It's a complex and mature spirit that will appeal to those who love a structured Cognac with plenty of character.
Braastad XO
The first thing that immediately sets Braastad XO apart from the others is the price. It's one of the most affordable XOs on the market. That makes it ideal for any whiskey drinker who doesn't have a lot of experience drinking Cognac, as it's not a huge investment. There's a depth here that feels immediately familiar if you're used to older whiskey, with a balance of richness and structure that builds across the palate.
The flavor profile is nothing special, but it executes the classics very well. Again, you'll get those layers of dried fruit, including raisins. Along with this, you'll get a touch of citrus, followed by chocolate, soft spice, and gentle oak. There's also a lovely earthiness with hints of leather and light rancio. You can taste the maturity of the spirit without it ever feeling overwhelming. The rounded profile carries those flavors into a long and easy finish that leans on oak and spice rather than sweetness. It's not quite as powerful or nuanced as some of the other options on this list, but it's still a reliable Cognac that whiskey fans will appreciate.
ABK6 XO Family Cellar
The ABK6 XO Family Cellar is a more modern take on XO but still delivers much of the depth and structure that Cognac drinkers have come to expect. ABK6 produces everything that goes into the glass in its own estate, giving it full control of all parts of the process. That leads to a fairly intense drink, but one that has a fair amount of crossover with common whisky flavors. In terms of sweetness, it presents as sumptuous honey and vanilla. That comes with the fruity notes you'd expect from an XO, and you can find a strong core of fig and candied orange present here.
Underpinning that sweetness is a powerful foundation of earthy notes. There is oak, but you also get a touch of fresh cedar to go with it. Along with that, you'll find some toasted notes and baking spices. It's a Cognac built around depth but is still easy to drink. Another positive is how it's one of the more affordable XOs on the market. The finish is long and warming, with a peppery linger on the tongue. It's another that shares quite a few similarities to a sherried scotch or a well-aged bourbon. If you want to avoid an XO that is too heavy for your tastes, ABK6 XO Family Cellar is a great pick.