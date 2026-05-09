12 XO Cognacs To Try If You Love Whiskey

Once you've developed a love of whiskey, there are some tasting notes that you'll come to appreciate. Aged whiskey often has deep, complex flavors, with a rich, layered mouthfeel. All the while, you may find yourself drawn to bold, earthy notes such as oak and spice. These are all qualities that you can find in an XO Cognac. The "XO" stands for "extra old" and means it has been aged for a minimum of 10 years. It's that extended maturation in a barrel that can allow aged Cognac to feel instantly familiar with whiskey drinkers.

As a whiskey expert who loves those deeper flavors, I've often found myself reaching for a Cognac when I fancy something a little different. This vast experience has led me to appreciate both drinks and how they relate to each other. Because Cognac is made from grapes rather than grain, there are significant differences between the two drinks, but also plenty of crossover. That's why I wanted to find the best XO Cognacs that would offer the smoothest transition for whiskey lovers. All of these bottles share some similarities, and the right one for you could well depend on which whiskey notes you most hold dear. By the end, you'll have a clear idea of which XO Cognac would be the best fit for your palate.