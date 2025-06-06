The Absolute Best Way To Drink Cognac For The Inexperienced
Known as the king of brandies, cognac can be intimidating when first wading into its smooth, amber waters. The spiced liquor has a reputation for being upscale, but that shouldn't drive you away from giving it a try. We spoke to master mixologist Justin Lavenue about the best way to venture into cognac as an inexperienced brandy drinker.
As co-owner of The Roosevelt Room and owner and operator of both The Eleanor and RoadHaus Mobile Cocktails, Lavenue knows the ins and outs of cognac. For newbies, he believes crafting a quality sip happens way before the spirit is poured into your glass. "Start by choosing a quality expression," he advises. "Higher-end expressions (such as XO or those labeled with designations like Grande Champagne, Fine Champagne, or Borderies) are crafted for sipping and showcase the depth and complexity of the Cognac region's finest terroirs," he says.
From there, Lavenue says to be patient when absorbing all the cognac has to offer. "Drink it slowly, ideally at room temperature in a snifter glass, and take time to enjoy the aromas before sipping," he suggests. "Pay attention to the evolution of the flavor — the balance of fruit, spice, oak, and floral notes is where the real magic of Cognac lies." He also has a tip for getting the most of cognac: "The warmth of your hand gently raises the spirit's temperature, helping to release its full bouquet. If you want to get super traditional, try gently warming the glass over a candle!"
Experience cognac's magic in cocktails
Once you've got a handle on all the notes to be experienced in cognac by sipping it on its own, you can branch out and try the brandy in a few cocktails. "Cognac isn't limited to straight sipping," Lavenue states. "Depending on the quality and style, it can also shine in cocktails — especially younger expressions like VS or VSOP, which offer vibrant fruit and spice notes that work well in mixed drinks." The type of cognac you have, and its depth, is the deciding factor on what you do with it.
"Like all spirits, the quality of the Cognac significantly affects how best to enjoy it," says Lavenue. "Lower-tier expressions are often better suited to cocktails, where their bolder notes can integrate well with other ingredients," he says. The shorter aging period of younger cognacs gives them a bright and fruity flavor, with the woodsier, spicy notes in the background; this allows them to provide the perfect amount of depth to mixed drinks without dominating the other ingredients.
The fruity spirit brings a uniquely delicious spin to a French 75 cocktail, infusing the drink with a complex taste and rich color. You can also experiment with the liquor in traditional brandy mixed drinks, like a classic sidecar cocktail or a Sonneville mint julep.