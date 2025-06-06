The Absolute Best Way To Drink Cognac For The Inexperienced

Known as the king of brandies, cognac can be intimidating when first wading into its smooth, amber waters. The spiced liquor has a reputation for being upscale, but that shouldn't drive you away from giving it a try. We spoke to master mixologist Justin Lavenue about the best way to venture into cognac as an inexperienced brandy drinker.

As co-owner of The Roosevelt Room and owner and operator of both The Eleanor and RoadHaus Mobile Cocktails, Lavenue knows the ins and outs of cognac. For newbies, he believes crafting a quality sip happens way before the spirit is poured into your glass. "Start by choosing a quality expression," he advises. "Higher-end expressions (such as XO or those labeled with designations like Grande Champagne, Fine Champagne, or Borderies) are crafted for sipping and showcase the depth and complexity of the Cognac region's finest terroirs," he says.

From there, Lavenue says to be patient when absorbing all the cognac has to offer. "Drink it slowly, ideally at room temperature in a snifter glass, and take time to enjoy the aromas before sipping," he suggests. "Pay attention to the evolution of the flavor — the balance of fruit, spice, oak, and floral notes is where the real magic of Cognac lies." He also has a tip for getting the most of cognac: "The warmth of your hand gently raises the spirit's temperature, helping to release its full bouquet. If you want to get super traditional, try gently warming the glass over a candle!"