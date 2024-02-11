For A Uniquely Delicious Twist On A French 75 Cocktail Use Cognac Instead Of Gin

The French 75 cocktail typically relies on gin and Champagne for its alcohol base and is combined with lemon juice and simple syrup before being served in a flute glass garnished with a lemon twist. The drink's roots date back to World War I, and it's even named after the French 75-millimeter artillery gun used during the battle. Over the years, the cocktail has evolved in many ways and everything from applejack to grenadine has been used as mixers.

Out of all of the variations and alternative ingredients, Cognac is a relatively common swap for gin used in versions of the French 75 dating back to the drink's inception. Some bartenders and mixologists might refer to the Cognac–infused French 75 as a French 125, supposedly named for another type of gun. Cognac is a type of aged brandy made with grapes grown in France's Cognac region.

Unlike gin, the dark liquor has fruity and woody notes that give the cocktail deeper and richer flavors — plus a darker golden color. There are different types of Cognac categorized based on how long the spirit is aged, so pay attention to the bottle when making a French 75 with the liquor. Some might even say that this version is more authentically French since Cognac is produced in the country, while most gin comes from the United Kingdom.