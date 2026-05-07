McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Uses The Same Fish As Burger King — So Why Do The Sandwiches Taste So Different?

Even the same type of fish can take on a wildly-varying flavor profile depending on how it's prepared. Both McDonald's FIlet-O-Fish and Burger King's Big Fish sandwich start with a base of breaded and fried Alaskan pollock, formed into a square patty. But, otherwise, the two offerings taste quite different. It all comes down to their assembly accouterment: Type of bun, fish breading, and toppings.

Alaskan pollock is a delicate, buttery white fish prized for its mild, accessible flavor and flaky texture. McDonald's Filet-O-Fish tops its pollock patty with American cheese and a dollop of sweet-creamy tartar sauce, all served on a soft steamed bun. At Burger King, the Big Fish sandwich breads that pollock patty in a crispier panko breading. It shares the Filet-O-Fish's tartar sauce, but instead of cheese, BK's Big Fish is topped with lettuce and pickle coins, contributing an added crunchy textural element and a note of bright acidity rather than the savoriness of the cheese (as in the Filet-O-Fish).

For a final and crucial difference, BK's Big Fish sandwich is served on a toasted potato bun – which lends both a note of sweetness to the overall flavor profile, as well as a toothier structure than McDonald's softer steamed bun. This tougher bun vehicle also makes utilitarian sense, considering the aptly-named "Big Fish" is a slightly larger sandwich, clocking in at 570 calories and 19 grams of protein versus the Filet-O-Fish at 380 calories and 16 grams of protein.