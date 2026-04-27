The Filet-O-Fish Jingle From 2009 That Still Lives In Customers' Heads

McDonald's Filet-O-Fish sandwich is simple, but delicious, featuring wild-caught Alaskan Pollock with American cheese and tartar sauce on a soft steamed bun. It's unpretentious, yet effective in satiating hunger — so it's perhaps fitting that the surreal Filet-O-Fish commercial that's still stuck in foodies' heads nearly 20 years later shares that same "simple-yet-effective" dogma.

The commercial that rocked McDonald's customers' worlds aired in 2009. In it, two men hang out in a garage chowing down on Filet-O-Fish sandwiches while a wall-mounted fish serenades them from its wooden plaque. "Gimme back that Filet-O-Fish. Give me that fish," demands the singing fish. Same-species dietary abominations notwithstanding, it's a lighthearted ad with a surrealist streak a mile wide.

Comments on a YouTube video of the commercial share impassioned personal memories: "I spent MONTHS as a child with this stuck in my head." Others write, "Who's here in 2025 still jamming to this Legendary song?" Another commenter from five years ago adds, "You know quarantine start hitting different when this song plays in your head randomly." In just 30 seconds, McDonald's planted an earworm that has been living rent-free in the heads of many for decades — down to that tasty "oooh!" at the end of the song. The ad campaign was so widely-embraced, in fact, that in 2009 McDonald's released a limited line of battery-operated "Frankie The Fish" robotic fish plaque toys that sang the jingle. The gimmicky product was originally sold at retailers like Kmart, but today, it's all over eBay.