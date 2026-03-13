McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Sandwich Used To Have Its Own Mascot — And It Was Kind Of Cute
McDonald's introduced the Filet-O-Fish sandwich in the early 1960s as an alternative option for those who didn't eat red meat, especially Catholic customers who refrained from eating it on Fridays during Lent. The fried sandwich used to be made with expensive halibut, but these days is made with wild-caught Alaskan Pollock, and served with American cheese and tartar sauce on a steamed bun. Vegetarians visiting McDonald's used to have another option known as the Hula Burger, which was just a slice of grilled pineapple and cheese on a bun, but that item, understandably, was not a hit with customers. What the Filet-O-Fish also had on the Hula Burger (aside from protein and general appeal) was a cute cartoon mascot.
The adorable mascot's name was Phil A. O'Fish, incredibly on the nose with the same pronunciation as the name for McDonald's fish sandwich. Some of the ads were black and white newspaper prints, but in the color advertisements, Phil A. O'Fish was depicted as a blue-green fish wearing a blue captain's coat with large yellow buttons and two yellow stripes around each wrist, as well as a McDonald's signature "M" golden arches logo on the jacket. Additionally, Phil A. O'Fish wore a straw boating hat with a red ribbon around it with the ends fluttering in the breeze, and even held a fishing net by the handle over his shoulder.
Phil was only around for a short time
There's lots to know about McDonald's famous Filet-O-Fish sandwich, but its short-lived mascot might be the most entertaining aspect. Phil A. O'Fish's trademark slogan was "For a surprisingly good taste ... try our Filet-O-Fish." Combined with the fishing net that he holds over his shoulder, one can't help but think of the casual insinuation of fish cannibalism that was suggested from Phil's slogan. Some of the ads also featured the McDonald's slogan at the time, "We do it all for you," which is different from the company's current "I'm Loving It" slogan that's been in use since 2003.
For a brief few days in March of 1976, customers who purchased a Filet-O-Fish sandwich for a mere 45 cents even received a free Phil A. O'Fish bumper sticker. The adorable cartoon ocean dweller mascot was only around for about a year, as was no longer seen past 1977, unlike the endearing mascots of McDonaldland. In fact, by the time that McDonald's introduced its Happy Meal for kids in 1979, with toys included, Phil A. O'Fish was sadly long gone.
Although Phil A. O'Fish's stint as the Filet-O-Fish mascot was a mere blip on the radar in McDonald's history, we can't help but miss his cute little cartoon face. In the world of food mascots, he really was an adorable, albeit short-lived, character. Check out some of the best (and worst) food brand mascots to ever exist.