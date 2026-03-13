McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Sandwich Used To Have Its Own Mascot — And It Was Kind Of Cute

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

McDonald's introduced the Filet-O-Fish sandwich in the early 1960s as an alternative option for those who didn't eat red meat, especially Catholic customers who refrained from eating it on Fridays during Lent. The fried sandwich used to be made with expensive halibut, but these days is made with wild-caught Alaskan Pollock, and served with American cheese and tartar sauce on a steamed bun. Vegetarians visiting McDonald's used to have another option known as the Hula Burger, which was just a slice of grilled pineapple and cheese on a bun, but that item, understandably, was not a hit with customers. What the Filet-O-Fish also had on the Hula Burger (aside from protein and general appeal) was a cute cartoon mascot.

The adorable mascot's name was Phil A. O'Fish, incredibly on the nose with the same pronunciation as the name for McDonald's fish sandwich. Some of the ads were black and white newspaper prints, but in the color advertisements, Phil A. O'Fish was depicted as a blue-green fish wearing a blue captain's coat with large yellow buttons and two yellow stripes around each wrist, as well as a McDonald's signature "M" golden arches logo on the jacket. Additionally, Phil A. O'Fish wore a straw boating hat with a red ribbon around it with the ends fluttering in the breeze, and even held a fishing net by the handle over his shoulder.