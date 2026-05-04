5 Everyday Kitchen Habits That Can Damage Your Pipes

While it may seem harmless, pouring boiling water down the kitchen sink should be avoided at all costs. Seriously, all that boiling pasta water you've poured down the drain over the years probably wasn't great for your pipes, especially PVC pipes. These commonly used home kitchen plumbing systems can handle hot water up to 140 degrees Fahrenheit, but anything hotter than that (including boiling water) can cause warping, leaks, and cracks that require repairs.

Pouring boiling water down your drain can cause the pipes to soften and lose their shape over time. It may even weaken the adhesive material that holds the pipes together; you can probably imagine what could happen if either of these things occurred. Additionally, during the wintertime, cold pipes quickly exposed to hot water run a high risk of separating due to thermal shock.

If you cook pasta on the regular and are wondering how to get around this, never fear. You can still pour your liquids down the drain (or choose from any one of these other uses for leftover pasta water). To avoid any damage, simply run cold or lukewarm water down the drain to cool off the pipes — and keep it running while you pour the boiling water down, too.