10 Tasty Ways To Cook With Used Coffee Grounds

If you brew your own coffee every morning, you're probably going through a lot of coffee grounds throughout the week. There is nothing necessarily wrong with this. It may not be as bad for the environment as using single-use coffee pods every day. However, there is something extremely satisfying about repurposing an ingredient for something new instead of throwing it straight into the trash. There are many different ways that you can reuse coffee grounds, from adding them to fertilizer and using them as insect repellent to turning them into a skin exfoliant. However, there are also plenty of ways that you can incorporate them into your cooking and baking as well.

Before we get into these options, however, let's discuss how to best store this thrifty ingredient. Unless you're planning to use your leftover coffee grounds right away, you'll want to dehydrate them. That way, you can simply keep them in a jar in your pantry alongside other ingredients like spices and cocoa powder and use them whenever inspiration strikes you. If you don't have a dehydrator, you can just put them in the oven for a few hours at around 200 F to remove the residual moisture.

You can use any type of coffee grounds for these recipes, whether you grind them yourself in your own grinder or buy them pre-ground, and no matter if they're a light roast or dark. So, without further ado, here are the best ways to use them.