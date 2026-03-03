The Sneaky Kitchen Habit That Can Jam Your Sink Over Time

Cleaning as you go is the best way to keep your kitchen in order as you prep, but you need to be careful about how exactly you're doing it. If you're in the habit of peeling vegetables directly over the sink for greater efficiency, or even scraping your cutting board directly into the sink, you could be causing problems for yourself — particularly, if you've been preparing certain vegetables.

Even if your sink is equipped with an efficient garbage disposal unit, fibrous vegetables can wreak havoc with the mechanics. This includes things like artichokes, asparagus, celery, corn husks, and even onion skins. While garbage disposal units (an everyday appliance that's nearly nonexistent abroad) are designed to deal with small amounts of food scraps, the system works by chopping them into small pieces that can be washed away easily with water. The issue with vegetables that contain stringy fibers is that these strands can wrap around the blades of your unit, and over time lead to jamming.

Alternatively, these long fibers may slip through the blades entirely and end up further down in the pipes where they can tangle together in knots and catch other food particles. Either way, you'll have a blocked drain sooner or later. It might pain you to take the extra step, but tossing scraps from your cutting board into the trash or compost bin first will save you from problems later on.