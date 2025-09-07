Why This Everyday US Appliance Is Nearly Nonexistent Abroad

It isn't hard to imagine how garbage disposals put additional strain on wastewater management systems. In settings where food scraps are collected in the sink using a strainer, they end up in the garbage bin. In systems where garbage disposals are commonplace, large amounts of food end up in the water. All of this organic material needs to be sorted out of the water before it can be treated, leading to large build-ups of organic sludge. This sludge is typically removed from the system and transported to a landfill, but it can cause problems, particularly when the wrong sort of scraps enter the system.

There are some foods that you should never put down the garbage disposal, both for the health of your own appliance and the overall sewer system. There are some veggies that you should keep out of your garbage disposal to keep it functioning well, like those that are particularly fibrous, but the real concern comes with putting fat into the system. You should always think twice before putting meat in the garbage disposal, as the fat can clog your pipes or collect down the line and create a phenomenon called a "fatberg" — a portmanteau of "fat" and "iceberg" — that looks like it sounds and wreaks havoc on the sewer system at large.

With these concerns in mind, it is not hard to understand why many parts of the world, particularly those where the plumbing is older or less robust than that of the U.S., would see garbage disposals as a nuisance better avoided — and the concerns don't end with infrastructure.