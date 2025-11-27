Don't Toss Out Used Coffee Grounds When You Could Use Them To Keep Cooking Odors At Bay

No matter how good a housekeeper you are, your kitchen will develop smells at some point that you'll want to get rid of. Whether that's scorched onions or pasta water that boiled over and hit the burner, cooking smells can get out of hand quickly and make your whole home smell unpleasant. There are plenty of ways to clean up spills and messes that will cut down on odors eventually, and some are more complicated and costly than others. You may not need to put as much time or effort into deodorizing as you think, especially if you have coffee in the house.

We've shared tips for using coffee grounds before, and this is one of the best ones. Coffee grounds make an extremely effective natural deodorizer. You don't need to waste coffee that you would otherwise drink, either. Used coffee grounds work just as well as fresh ones, so you get double the benefit from them.

If you want to use coffee grounds for a specific mess or as a general deodorizer, make sure they are dry. Wet coffee grounds aren't going to be effective, but they're easy enough to dry out. Take the used grounds and layer them on a sheet pan. Then put them in a 250-degree oven until they're dry. Keep an eye on them so they don't burn. After that, put a spoonful or two in a bowl or jar near the source of the smell. That's all it takes.