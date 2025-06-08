Don't Throw Out Coffee Grounds, Put Them In Your Garage
While warm summer weather is a welcome change after winter, it also means more bugs and intense home odors. A space in your home that is especially susceptible to both is the garage. But what if there was a simple, chemical-free way to keep your garage free of pests and stinky odors using something you more than likely already have on-hand? If you're a coffee drinker, then you're in luck. Next time you brew a cup of joe or whip up your own espresso, make use of those old coffee grounds.
Sounds too good to be true, but it actually is that simple. Coffee grounds contain nitrogen, which gives them powerful stink-fighting abilities. Not to mention that coffee naturally has a strong and pleasant scent that helps mask smells. If you, like many people, store your trash bin in the garage, then this tip is especially helpful. Sprinkle coffee grounds (fresh or used work just fine) at the bottom of your trash bin and let the magic happen. This will keep your garbage can smelling clean and prevent those funky odors from ruminating and stinking up your entire garage. You can also make coffee sachets using a porous fabric like cheesecloth or an old pair of pantyhose and disperse them throughout your garage to keep the space smelling fresh all year long.
Don't just keep odors at bay, but keep pests out, too
More than a natural and effective deodorizer, coffee grounds can also be used as a bug repellent. Mosquitos, ants, slugs, and wasps are just a few common pests that are repelled by coffee grounds. Specifically, the nitrogen, caffeine, and diterpenes found in coffee keep certain insects away because of the toxic effects these compounds have on bugs. Sprinkling coffee around the cracks and crevices of your garage will help deter these critters.
One thing to note is that lingering moisture in used coffee grounds can lead to mold or potentially attract some pests, which is an obviously undesirable outcome. While damp coffee grounds can be great for neutralizing odors inside your fridge, you should dry them out before placing them in a dark garage or somewhere else exposed. Simply spread the used grounds out on a baking sheet and bake at a low temp (between 150 and 200 degrees Fahrenheit should do the trick), occasionally stirring them for about 20 to 30 minutes. You can also leave them spread out on a baking sheet in the sun until dry.