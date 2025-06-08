Don't Throw Out Coffee Grounds, Put Them In Your Garage

While warm summer weather is a welcome change after winter, it also means more bugs and intense home odors. A space in your home that is especially susceptible to both is the garage. But what if there was a simple, chemical-free way to keep your garage free of pests and stinky odors using something you more than likely already have on-hand? If you're a coffee drinker, then you're in luck. Next time you brew a cup of joe or whip up your own espresso, make use of those old coffee grounds.

Sounds too good to be true, but it actually is that simple. Coffee grounds contain nitrogen, which gives them powerful stink-fighting abilities. Not to mention that coffee naturally has a strong and pleasant scent that helps mask smells. If you, like many people, store your trash bin in the garage, then this tip is especially helpful. Sprinkle coffee grounds (fresh or used work just fine) at the bottom of your trash bin and let the magic happen. This will keep your garbage can smelling clean and prevent those funky odors from ruminating and stinking up your entire garage. You can also make coffee sachets using a porous fabric like cheesecloth or an old pair of pantyhose and disperse them throughout your garage to keep the space smelling fresh all year long.