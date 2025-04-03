12 Genius Ways To Make Use Of Old Coffee Beans (Even If They're Stale)

It happens to the best of us: Our pantries get way too overcrowded, and we lose a bag of coffee beans in the back of it for months on end. You try to make a cup of coffee with it, only to find out that they're stale and don't exactly make for a delicious latte or cappuccino. You may be tempted to throw those beans out, but with grocery prices as high as they are, it feels like a waste to do so. Should you just suck it up and drink stale coffee for the next few weeks? Or toss them and take the loss, wasting money (and creating unwanted food waste) in the process?

Well, you don't have to do either if you know how to make use of old coffee beans. There are actually a ton of ways you can use them in your kitchen to ensure you're getting the most bang for your buck — no nasty cups of coffee required. All it takes is some creative thinking and a willingness to try new things, and you won't feel bad for basically just throwing away your money on coffee beans. That way, even if you forget to clean out your pantry for months on end, you can still ensure that those pricey beans don't go to waste.