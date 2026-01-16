Why You Should Avoid Pouring Boiling Water Down The Kitchen Sink At All Costs

The last time you boiled eggs, potatoes, or pasta, what did you do with the water afterward? If you are like most of us, you probably strained whatever you were cooking and let the water go down the drain. It's something you do without even thinking twice about it. Unless you plan to use the leftover cooking liquid, you get rid of it. What you may not realize, however, is the potential damage that you're doing to your sink every time you dump boiling water down there. From damaged pipes to clogs, you're setting yourself up for a host of problems.

If your drains have any kind of clog in them, that's going to slow the flow of water, but you shouldn't use boiling water to unclog it. Modern household pipes are not designed to handle boiling water. Hot water, sure. But not boiling. PVC pipes (typical in most homes) are only meant to handle up to 140 degrees Fahrenheit. Boiling temperatures can cause stress on metal and plastic pipes, as well as the joints that connect them.

If you have a clog that prevents water flow, the hot water will simply sit there, causing the pipe to absorb more heat. This situation is compounded in the winter, when the pipes are colder and therefore more susceptible to temperature shock. The sudden introduction of extremely high temperature water can cause the pipes to expand rapidly and split open, or warp them enough to cause a leak.