Does Pouring Boiling Water Down The Drain Really Unclog A Kitchen Sink?

When a kitchen sink starts the dreaded slow-drain slog, it's tempting to grab some boiling water and scald away the blockage. That can work in certain scenarios, such as loosening light grease — but you may get more than you bargained for. Modern plumbing materials, including PVC or PEX plastic pipes, aren't designed for high heat, so boiling water can soften, warp, or weaken pipes at connection points while it winds its way through — if it even gets that far. Sometimes, the scalding-hot water merely pushes clogs further down, exacerbating the problem you were trying to solve, while creating new issues such as damaged pipes.

It's true that boiling water, when poured slowly, can dissolve certain types of fats and loosen organic buildup, so it's not completely taboo if your pipes are made from sturdy materials. That means mainly metal pipes, which can handle the high temperatures of boiling water. Even with metal pipes, however, boiling water is unlikely to sufficiently dissolve things like clumps of hair, mineral buildup, or thick grease and fats. And if metal plumbing pipes are older, as many are these days, super-hot boiling water can damage the weakened, aging structural components.

Boiling water is a tempting solution to kitchen sink problems like clogs and blockage — after all, it's readily available, eco-friendly, non-toxic, and costs almost nothing. But given the drawbacks of that method, it helps to explore options. Fortunately, plenty of them exist, some more effective or viable than others.