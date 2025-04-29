The Major Mistakes To Avoid When Cleaning Your Kitchen Drain

Another mistake to avoid when cleaning your kitchen drain is not having a drain catcher, or having a drain catcher with holes that are too large. This one goes hand-in-hand with regular maintenance, as preventative measures are key when it comes to keeping your sink in tip-top shape. Keep your kitchen drain clean and flowing by preventing food waste and other gunk from getting in there in the first place. After all, you can't have a clog if there's nothing down there to get stuck.

The only things that should be making its way into your drains are liquids, so the finer the mesh on the catcher, the better. Non-soluble solids like coffee grounds, grains of rice, or anything else that could clump together and gather in your sink's p-trap should always be thrown in the trash. The p-trap is the u-shaped pipe that usually sits just beneath a sink and prevents debris from getting too far into the pipes as well as stopping sewer gas from getting into your home — it's where larger pieces of food and debris like to get trapped. It can be helpful to periodically open up the p-trap from underneath the sink to clean out stubborn clogs or greasy residue buildup.