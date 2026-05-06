21 Cocktails That Define The 21st Century (So Far)

The 20th century gave us Prohibition-era cocktails, the mid-century martini, and the tiki craze, but more than just the style shifted in the new millennium. With new home and lifestyle trends came imaginative cocktails, but the new era also brought some oldies back. As a bar pro, I never plan on seeing classics like dirty martinis and Negronis disappear, but I have seen drinks emerge rapidly, many of which become a status symbol rather than a drink preference.

Some have been appreciated for the taste, while others were used solely as props during social media's cultural peak or as inspiration for other concoctions. While not necessarily the best cocktails of the century so far, these popular drinks capture how cocktail culture has changed over the past 20-plus years. Between the craft cocktail comeback, nostalgia for classic flavors, and interest in brunch-driven libations, these 21 cocktails define the modern drinking trends, habits, and aesthetics of the 21st century.