You Can Chill Wine In The Freezer, But Only For This Long

To err is to human, and to forget to chill the wine ahead of time is a more common experience than you think. The old "rules" might advise serving red wine at room temperature, but on a balmy evening, we can guarantee no one wants a balmy glass of wine. If you planned ahead, you could have stuck the bottles in the refrigerator for a gradual cool (here's how long to chill wine in the fridge for the best results), but now it's 7 p.m. and the guests are chanting for a round of merlot. Luckily, it's alright to pop that bottle in the freezer for a quick chill, but the timing needs to be fairly precise.

Ideally, you should chill a bottle of wine for about 30 minutes , but the timing depends on the kind of wine you've placed in the freezer. Thanks to those tannins in a bottle of red wine, your merlot should stay in the freezer for about 40 minutes to reach that perfect temperature. Meanwhile, lighter white wines can stay in the freezer a little longer, up to about an hour. The most important thing when quickly freezing a bottle of wine is to set a timer and keep your eye on the bottle. You can always put it back for longer, but frozen liquid isn't the only disaster you'll have to worry about if you forget.