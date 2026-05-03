The Best Grocery Store-Brand Brownies Are Next-Level Chewy And Gooey
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Fudgy brownie fans, rejoice: Not only are you in the company of such glamorous gourmands as Katharine Hepburn and Elizabeth Taylor, but Tasting Table has discovered a convenient store-bought brownie that satisfies as well as homemade. In our ranking of six grocery store-brand brownies, the Brownie Bites by Target's Favorite Day Bakery brand swept the competition. Even though these bite-sized brownies are simple (no frosting or chocolate chips), they still manage to totally satisfy. It's all about the moist-yet-chewy texture, which artfully captures the profile we'd expect from homemade fudgy brownies.
Favorite Day is Target's confectionery-focused private label brand, with offerings from pre-made baked goods to candy, ice cream, and snackable packaged treats. Favorite Day debuted in 2021, joining the grocery giant's other private-label food brand Good & Gather. In the past, Tasting Table has praised Favorite Day's Blueberry Streusel Muffins, Bakery Strawberry Vanilla Sliced Cake with Vanilla Icing, and its frozen Triple Berry Tart desserts. Now, we want to put the Brownie Bites on epciures' radars.
As we mentioned in our review, the abundance of surface area on each individually-baked bite yields a chewy outer texture that foodies can really sink their teeth into. Meanwhile, the brownies' insides remain soft, gooey, and packed with moisture. According to our taste-tester, "While these brownies lack the complex flavor of Kroger's, they more than make up for it with a wonderfully chewy brownie texture," which was "on another level than all the others."
Target's Favorite Day Bakery Brownie Bites are a satisfying, textural dream come true
Indeed, in our taste-test, we noted that Kroger's Extreme Chocolate Decadent Brownies (which are full-sized brownie slices, not miniature brownie bites) boast a rich, complex flavor with subtly bittersweet chocolate tones and a luxurious touch of saltiness. However, the knockout texture of Target's Favorite Day Brownie Bites ultimately kicked Kroger's full-sized contender into second place. On the palate, Target's Brownie Bites delivered a buttery, chocolatey flavor that got the job done.
Over 900 customer reviews posted to the Target website give the Favorite Day Brownie Bites an impressive average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. "Very tasty! My favorite brownies!" writes one customer, and another echoes, "Great little treat. Bite size brownie perfect when you want something sweet. They're soft and perfectly chewy." Elsewhere, a Reddit thread asks, "What's your favorite Target brand food product?," to which one commenter replies, "Favorite Day brownies. They top tier." Others chime in to agree, writing "Facts!" and "So good!"
Each brownie bite weighs roughly one ounce, a satisfying size to remedy a quick brownie craving. Target's Favorite Day Bakery Brownie Bites are available in a 12-piece container ($5.39) and a 32-piece container ($14.79), depending on location, able to serve a small household's sweet tooth or to feed a crowd on a budget. These brownies live together in a central container, without any individual wrapping around each bite ("hooray" for minimizing microplastics).