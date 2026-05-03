The Best Grocery Store-Brand Brownies Are Next-Level Chewy And Gooey

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Fudgy brownie fans, rejoice: Not only are you in the company of such glamorous gourmands as Katharine Hepburn and Elizabeth Taylor, but Tasting Table has discovered a convenient store-bought brownie that satisfies as well as homemade. In our ranking of six grocery store-brand brownies, the Brownie Bites by Target's Favorite Day Bakery brand swept the competition. Even though these bite-sized brownies are simple (no frosting or chocolate chips), they still manage to totally satisfy. It's all about the moist-yet-chewy texture, which artfully captures the profile we'd expect from homemade fudgy brownies.

Favorite Day is Target's confectionery-focused private label brand, with offerings from pre-made baked goods to candy, ice cream, and snackable packaged treats. Favorite Day debuted in 2021, joining the grocery giant's other private-label food brand Good & Gather. In the past, Tasting Table has praised Favorite Day's Blueberry Streusel Muffins, Bakery Strawberry Vanilla Sliced Cake with Vanilla Icing, and its frozen Triple Berry Tart desserts. Now, we want to put the Brownie Bites on epciures' radars.

As we mentioned in our review, the abundance of surface area on each individually-baked bite yields a chewy outer texture that foodies can really sink their teeth into. Meanwhile, the brownies' insides remain soft, gooey, and packed with moisture. According to our taste-tester, "While these brownies lack the complex flavor of Kroger's, they more than make up for it with a wonderfully chewy brownie texture," which was "on another level than all the others."