The Treat Elizabeth Taylor Always Kept Bedside For Late-Night Indulgences

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Elizabeth Taylor's on-screen career is perhaps as illustrious and well-known as her off-screen achievements. On canvas, she starred as a muse to Andy Warhol — and at the table, Taylor was an impassioned epicure known to enjoy everything from peanut-butter-and-bacon sandwiches to caviar and Jack Daniel's. But, when a scorching case of the late-night munchies came calling, only one treat was on her mind (here's looking at you, fellow chocolate-lovers). According to her private chef, Taylor was an especially avid fan of Toffee Fudgies.

Toffee Fudgies are a when-worlds-collide cross between fudge and brownies created by chef Neil Zevnik. The sweet is a perhaps-funny claim to fame, considering his culinary style focuses more on farm-to-table ingredients. In an interview with EatingWell, Zevnik — private chef to Taylor for nearly 20 years before her passing in 2011 — shares that Taylor kept a mini fridge beside her bed, strategically placed for midnight snacking. "[Taylor] had a little tiny refrigerator under one of the nightstands by her bed and she always had to have a small container of Toffee Fudgies in there," Zevnik tells the outlet. "I'd check it every once and a while and restock when she was low. They keep very well in the refrigerator, I must say, though they're best eaten at room temperature, as with all chocolate." From "Cleopatra" to "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?," creating timeless art requires fuel.