6 Grocery Store-Brand Brownies, Ranked From Worst To Best

You've likely seen brownies in the grocery store bakery section and may have even added them to your cart before, but you might not know that some supermarket brownies will meet your needs better than others. This article will help you find the most flavorful, chewy ones.

I ranked the brownies reviewed here based on texture, taste, and price. For this baked good, texture is more important than flavor. Brownies should be chewy on the outside and enticingly gooey on the inside. The brownie that fulfilled this requirement earned top placement. Fudgy brownies, which were only gooey, ranked lower. Brownies generally taste sweet and chocolate, but the best ones also have a hint of saltiness, acidity, and bitterness. So, the highest-ranked products in this article were more nuanced, while the lowest-ranked ones were bland or only sweet. Finally, value played a part in ranking brownies when there were two similar products, but with different prices.

You may have some other considerations when purchasing brownies. For example, you may want the ones kids will like the best or the ones that will go best in an ice cream sundae. While fulfilling these characteristics didn't push a brownie higher up in the ranking, I do mention them so it's easier to find the brownie that will be best for your specific situation.