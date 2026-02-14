Katharine Hepburn Was Picky About Brownies

While most of us know Katharine Hepburn for her work on screen, she also had a strong passion for food and even published a few recipes. It's also no secret that she absolutely loved brownies but was particular about how she liked them. Not every brownie was up to her standards. They needed to be moist and chewy. Cakey brownies were not something she appreciated at all.

In the book "At Home with Kate: Growing Up in Katharine Hepburn's Household," the daughter of Katharine Hepburn's cook wrote that her mother couldn't believe how much Hepburn loved sweets. Hepburn had a family recipe for rich and moist walnut brownies, and she often asked her cook to make them. The recipe called for just one tablespoon of flour, alongside one cup of sugar, two eggs, a quarter pound of butter, and two squares of Baker's chocolate. Hepburn requested her cook "keep these on hand to serve at home and to be ready to be packed up in tins to give to friends." The recipe is very nearly fudge. With so little flour there was no risk of it becoming too cakey.

If someone else made brownies for her, and it was well known that Hepburn was a fan, she was not shy with an immediate critique. She would take a bite and tell the baker right then and there if it was chewy enough or had too much flour. She was also known to share her own recipe in the same breath, so having a pen and paper handy was a good idea.