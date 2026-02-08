Katharine Hepburn's Chicken Dish Came With This Unusual Topping

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Bringing Up Baby." "The Philadelphia Story." "On Golden Pond." Chicken Burgundy-style. If you're a fan, you've perhaps immediately guessed we're naming some of Katharine Hepburn's most famed contributions to our culture. Okay, we'll admit that last one, chicken Burgundy, is a little less renowned than the Hollywood icon's films. However, Hepburn was indeed always known for her love of cooking and entertaining, and there are certain dishes she's especially associated with.

In 1940, she submitted her chicken Burgundy-style recipe to "Specialites de la Maison," a cookbook compiled to raise money for The American Friends of France, which brought relief and medical attention to French victims of war. "Specialites de la Maison" was republished in 2010, reviving recipes from legends like Salvador Dali, Tallulah Bankhead, Christian Dior, Charlie Chaplin, Eleanor Roosevelt, and, of course, Ms. Hepburn.

Chicken burgundy-style was one of Katharine Hepburn's favorite dishes. What's notable about the recipe she submitted for the book — aside from the sheer fact that the Oscar winner was also talented in the kitchen — is its toppings: sliced mushrooms and small sour pickles, like cornichons. This dish, often called Burgundy chicken or even poulet Gaston Gérard, was developed in 1930 by Madame Gaston Gérard, wife of the mayor of Dijon in France's Burgundy region. As it spread, the recipe split into many different versions — for example, Hepburn's own preferred method doesn't seem to include the dish's arguable signature of Burgundian wine, and the original certainly doesn't call for a mushroom-and-pickle topping.