Legendary actress Katharine Hepburn loved to entertain, and share her favorite foods with guests. Some of Hepburn's favorite food items have been shared with the press or included in celebrity cookbooks. But many of these were known to appear on repeat in her home, as well, and were often shared with her friends (who would occasionally make special requests when visiting).

Now, a number of dishes favored by Hepburn were prepared by her longtime personal cook and housekeeper, Norah Considine. Considine worked for the famous actress during the last three decades that Hepburn was alive, at her residence in Manhattan and her country home in Connecticut. Considine's daughter, Eileen Considine-Meara, wrote and published the book "At Home With Kate" that serves as a biography for Hepburn, as well as a snapshot of many of the foods enjoyed by the late, great Hepburn.

There are no shortage of foods known to be loved by Katharine Hepburn, including entrees, side dishes, and desserts. Hepburn believed desserts were a necessary part of every meal, after all, so we've included plenty of her favorite sweet dishes, as well. Though we weren't able to highlight every single food loved by Hepburn, we've still gathered an extensive list. Here are 14 of Katharine Hepburn's favorite foods.