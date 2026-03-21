13 Target Favorite Day Spring Treats, Ranked Worst To Best

There's nothing quite like springtime at Target. It doesn't happen all at once, but slowly you begin to feel the seasons shifting at the store. At first, you may notice changes to Bullseye's Playground, like artificial flowers, and then you'll see the coat section swapped out for warm-weather clothes and swimsuits. Then, the entire store is splashed in pastel colors and a light springtime glow.

Of course, the food department is no exception to this seasonal transformation. It's hard to miss the dedicated Easter section that pops up every year, teeming with candy, sweets, and other festive finds. The themed offerings also continue into the grocery aisles, especially in the bakery, where colorful desserts and pastries are plentiful. But one of the best brands to look for when it comes to spring treats is Target's own Favorite Day.

This year's selection is particularly well-rounded, and today we're giving a few of the brand's seasonal items a try. From cakes and cookies to trail mix and madeleines, I sampled a collection of 13 Favorite Day spring confections. I ranked them based on ingredients, overall taste, and how well they fit the springtime motif. Here's what's worth picking up, whether you're building an Easter basket or simply looking to celebrate the season with something sweet.