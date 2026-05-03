Moët & Chandon's Best Suggestions For 3-Ingredient Mother's Day Brunch Drinks

If there is anything certain about Mother's Day, it is that the matriarch of the house deserves a slow start and someone else preparing the morning meal. Moms work hard every day, and the least you can do is make sure that this one day of the year they get to sleep in and relax. Given the expectation of something of a lie-in, brunch is typically the Mother's Day meal of choice — and when breakfast turns to brunch, there is an invitation to bring cocktails to the table. For advice on which drinks would be best to treat mom this year, we turned to Brian Stewart, manager of trade advocacy and mixologist for Moët Hennessy.

The cocktails Stewart suggests are each a perfect combination of elegance and simplicity. Built around four different types of champagne — each bottle coming from one of Moët Hennessy's Maisons and boasting a unique character — there is plenty of room to tailor the cocktails to not only the tastes of the day's guest of honor, but also the rest of the Mother's Day brunch menu. With just two or three additional carefully chosen additions each, Stewart provides us with recipes that are refined yet uncomplicated, a perfect combination for a day when the meal is important, but not nearly as important as the time spent together. Add one or two of these drinks to your brunch menu, and you're all but guaranteed a lovely meal and a grateful mother.