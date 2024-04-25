Here's How Much Wine You Should Be Pouring For One Glass

Though a standard serving of wine is five ounces, pouring less into a glass allows the wine to breathe and for the wine drinker to swirl the liquid in their glass to experience all of the tasting notes. A smaller pour also ensures the wine doesn't warm up too quickly which can cause your vino to lose all those beautiful aromatics.

When white wine is served, only three ounces should be poured into your wine glass. This is largely because white wine is lighter, is usually served chilled, and tends to be consumed quickly. A smaller pour ensures the wine stays cold and crisp while also keeping you from drinking too much too quickly. While champagne flutes can hold six ounces, you should only pour between four and five ounces into this stemware for much of the same reason.

If you are drinking red wine, you should only be pouring around four ounces per glass. Red wines tend to be heavier, have a higher percentage of alcohol by volume, and naturally take longer to sip. There is also much less risk of them warming up too quickly compared to white wines.

These amounts may not look like a lot, but even if your glass looks empty, don't overcompensate and try to fill it to the rim. The flavor of your wine will thank us.