6 Best Elderflower Liqueurs

Elderflower seems to be a love-it-or-hate-it flavor. It's bright, floral, and somewhat fruity, so it has a distinct profile when compared to other aromatic ingredients. If you're unfamiliar with the flavor, my advice would be to grab a drink featuring elderflower and see if you like it before diving headfirst into the ingredient. If you do like the particularities of elderflower (and you happen to enjoy imbibing on occasion), you're in the right place — we are one and the same, and it would be beneficial to us to pay elderflower liqueurs some more attention.

I've been a fan of the flavor for quite a while, and my introduction to its use in the spirit world came from what's still one of the best bottled drinks I've ever had: On The Rocks' Lemon Drop Martini. It helped that I love lemon drops in general, but this elevated version (enhanced with elderflower liqueur and basil) presented everything I didn't know I needed in the cocktail. Since then, if a drink lists elderflower liqueur as an ingredient, you can bet I'm going to buy it.

When I found myself fiending for the flavor at home, I couldn't resist finding the best elderflower liqueurs I could get my hands on. I tried six bottles, each of which was stunningly different from the last, and each of which will appeal to a different type of consumer. Had I tried any and found them lacking, they wouldn't have made this list; as it stands, this roundup features a suitable selection for anyone to choose from.

