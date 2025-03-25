Review: On The Rocks' Lemon Drop Martini Is A Refreshing Take Worth Buying Again
I find few things more pleasurable in this world than unwinding with a smooth cocktail after a long day's work. It's a signal that the daytime toils have momentarily come to an end, and it ushers in a few hours of leisure and relaxation. I'm not a big mixologist, partially because I don't drink enough to use up bottles in a reasonable amount of time, and partially because my tastes are ever-changing. This means a good premade cocktail will always be a win in my book, so I jumped at the chance to try On The Rocks' latest release: its Lemon Drop Martini.
Lemon drops are among my go-to orders whenever I visit a bar (along with espresso martinis, whiskey sours, and Moscow mules). As a rule, I love anything lemon-flavored, especially when it's just sweet enough to preserve lemon's natural tang. I've previously reviewed On The Rocks cocktails with mixed results — I'm a massive fan of some of the brand's drinks, but others have been complete misses for me. Given that, I didn't know what to expect from the Lemon Drop Martini. Spoiler alert: This is a bottle I'll definitely be buying again.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
What is On The Rocks' Lemon Drop Martini?
Upon reading the label for On The Rocks' Lemon Drop Martini, I was instantly intrigued. Elderflower, basil, and vanilla? That's certainly a flavor profile that can complement anything lemon-flavored, but it's floral and herbaceous in a way that your standard lemon drop won't be. I'll admit that its description gave me heightened expectations for what was already a beloved drink, and, to be honest, it made me a bit nervous — it sounded delicious, but would it be able to live up to its lofty ideals?
I'll get into the taste test later; first, another thing to know about this martini is that it's strong! This bottle is 40-proof (giving it a 20% ABV), and it definitely packs a punch. It would be easy to go overboard with this one. I don't say any of that to dissuade you; rather, it should be emphasized that this is a drink to be savored rather than downed unscrupulously.
Price and availability
In my humble opinion, this lemon drop is well worth every penny — and it helps that it's not that expensive, either. On The Rocks' Lemon Drop Martini retails for $12.99 for a 375-milliliter bottle and $24.99 for a 750-milliliter bottle. It's a permanent addition to On The Rocks' offerings (much to my delight), so don't worry about the company discontinuing this bottle anytime soon.
As far as how to score it, the company's website offers a tool that will let you see which retailers in your area have a certain bottle — that's your best bet to track one down near you. The company says you can also look for bottles through Instacart if you have the app downloaded. I've seen bottles from the brand at my local liquor stores, though none have carried every flavor.
Taste test
Well, folks, On The Rocks has done it — its Lemon Drop Martini manages to be both absolutely delightful and distinctively unique, a win-win. Were I to have a hankering for it again (which I undoubtedly will), I'd have to buy another bottle, which I'm sure was part of the intention in creating such a singular drink. I'm not complaining, though, and would happily pay premium prices for this cocktail.
Upon pouring some into a glass, you'll be greeted with the most delightful earthy basil scent, with slight hints of lemon and floral notes. That alone let me know I was in for a good time, and my first sip blew me away — and I'm not the easiest-to-please cocktail enthusiast. You'll definitely get your classic bright, slightly sweet lemon drop flavor in this bottle, but its additional depth makes all the difference. The elderflower doesn't try to be subtle, nor does the basil (a natural complement to lemon), and each works to layer the lemon drop with additional flavor. Warming vanilla comes in ever so slightly at the end as punctuation. Each sip feels like a journey through tasting notes, and I'm very impressed at how cohesive this drink manages to be while also balancing its flavor proportions, making each equally identifiable.
Final thoughts
If you, like me, love lemon drops, then this bottle is well worth the try. It tastes mature and sophisticated — it's unassuming enough to say "Who, me?" when you rave over it, but not too demure to inspire hesitancy when drinking. It's an impressive cocktail you'll want to have on hand when you're in charge of drinks at your next potluck — that is, if the bottle lasts that long. Were this my introduction to the On The Rocks brand, I'd have exceedingly lofty expectations for the rest of its offerings, and though its other bottles are good, I'd place this right at the top with (and maybe even ahead of) its limited-release Spiced Pear Whiskey Sour.
Who might not want to invest in this bottle? Well, if you're turned off by floral, herbal notes, this drink may not be for you. It's certainly not fruity, and I even hesitate to call it indulgent, an adjective I usually attribute to rich chocolate espresso martinis or decadent white Russians. Rather, its light, bright characteristics elevate it above the rest, and I could see a certain palate being dissuaded by such bold tasting notes. Personally, though, I'm a huge fan. Garnish it with edible flower petals for an effortlessly sophisticated drink.