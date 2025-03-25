Review: On The Rocks' Lemon Drop Martini Is A Refreshing Take Worth Buying Again

I find few things more pleasurable in this world than unwinding with a smooth cocktail after a long day's work. It's a signal that the daytime toils have momentarily come to an end, and it ushers in a few hours of leisure and relaxation. I'm not a big mixologist, partially because I don't drink enough to use up bottles in a reasonable amount of time, and partially because my tastes are ever-changing. This means a good premade cocktail will always be a win in my book, so I jumped at the chance to try On The Rocks' latest release: its Lemon Drop Martini.

Lemon drops are among my go-to orders whenever I visit a bar (along with espresso martinis, whiskey sours, and Moscow mules). As a rule, I love anything lemon-flavored, especially when it's just sweet enough to preserve lemon's natural tang. I've previously reviewed On The Rocks cocktails with mixed results — I'm a massive fan of some of the brand's drinks, but others have been complete misses for me. Given that, I didn't know what to expect from the Lemon Drop Martini. Spoiler alert: This is a bottle I'll definitely be buying again.

