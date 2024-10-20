7 On The Rocks Cocktails, Ranked

Few things equal the simple celebration of a smooth cocktail after a long workday. However, following many hours of labor, the last thing I want to do is go to the effort of concocting a killer cocktail. Luckily, we're fortunate enough to live in the 21st century, when modern problems require modern solutions, and companies are stepping up to relieve us from simple inconveniences. One of these enterprises is On The Rocks, a manufacturer of bottled, premade cocktails that are meant to be simply poured and enjoyed.

Naturally, I jumped at the chance to try and rank seven bottled cocktails from On The Rocks. I had predispositions toward certain cocktails coming into this tasting, though my enjoyment of some On The Rocks products surprised me. I generally enjoy shaken drinks, so given that these beverages are meant for sipping "on the rocks" — as the company's name indicates — I immediately adjusted my expectations. I also tend to enjoy vodka-based cocktails, and I'm not the biggest fan of drinks that are particularly sweet or aromatic. Some of my favorite cocktails include espresso martinis, Moscow mules, and whiskey sours, so I was delighted to find a couple of these included in the collection. I tried and ranked each cocktail based on how true it held to other versions that I've tried, the balance of flavors, and whether I found myself wanting more after the first sip.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.