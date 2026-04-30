This Old-School Deli Meat Sparks A Generational Divide

It's a shame that such rich, savory delicacies as wurst and offal got stuck with such unflattering, double-entendre'd namesakes. A lot of foods that Boomers grew up eating are simply less popular now than they once were, but one particular deli meat seems to cause a major divide among generations: liverwurst. With its pâté-adjacent consistency, modern foodies might consider liverwurst an uncommon deli meat for building sandwiches. But, to epicures of the Boomer generation, this once-popular meat was a lunchtime staple with a distinctive, salty, umami-forward taste.

"Wurst" is the German word for "sausage," and as its name suggests, liverwurst is an old-school spreadable, seasoned liver sausage with a rich, savory flavor and smooth, creamy texture. While exact compositions can vary, liverwurst is typically made from some combination of liver, pork meat, fatback, and spices like marjoram, allspice, and thyme. Other organ meats might be thrown into the mix such as heart, stomach, kidneys, intestines, and brain, as well as salt, black pepper, onion powder, and coriander. To make it, the meats, fats, and spices are ground smooth, then cased into a cylindrical sausage shape – and, at least for now, a taste for liverwurst sandwiches seems to be one Boomer dining habit that baffles younger generations.