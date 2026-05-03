12 Things Every Fan Should Know About Walmart's Bakery

Even when the product doesn't come with a clip, there are still other ways to find hints about freshness levels without having to read labels for sell-by dates. One trick involves paying attention to the location of the product within the bakery section, while the other trick involves ensuring you're getting an item that's not even in the store yet.

First of all, you'll want to notice where the item you want to buy is located. Employees tend to stock from back to front since most customers grab the item nearest to them, and the store wants to be sure to sell the oldest items. Thus, if your item is on a shelf that allows this kind of order, you'll want to reach to the very back of the shelf to find the items that are freshest. It probably goes without saying (but we'll say it anyway) that the items on the clearance rack in the bakery are going to be the items that are the least fresh, which can provide good deals but may be staler than you'd like.

If you want to purchase a decorated cake rather than any of the other offered baked goods, you'll need to plan ahead. Many customers on social media have noticed that if they pick out a blank cake from the store to have decorated, they tend to be dry. So, to get a better quality cake, they custom-order a cake online. This ensures that you'll be getting a new, fresh cake rather than one that's already been sitting on the shelves.