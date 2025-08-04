Don't Be Fooled By This Gorgeous Walmart Pastry, It's The Worst By Far

Walmart stocks several yummy bakery items, from apple turnovers and sticky buns to glazed donuts. All these sweet treats definitely tick the affordability box, but there's one particular Walmart pastry that didn't tickle our taste buds even though it was inexpensive and had a gorgeously inviting appearance: the strawberry cheese bowtie danishes.

Taking last place in our taste test and ranking of eight pastries from Walmart's bakery, this offering looked attractive at first glance and almost had us fooled with its appealing presentation. For instance, the pastry itself was golden-colored and inviting, while the jam peeking out on both sides had a tantalizing quality. The fine drizzle of icing, running across the surface of each bow tie, looked pretty too, making the pastries appear delicate and considered. Having said all that, the texture and flavor of these pastries were humdrum and the very worst of the bakery options we tried.

Firstly, the pastry had a gummy character rather than a crispy and buttery quality. On taking the first bite, it congealed into a dense mass and didn't have that light, feathery texture we expected. Secondly, the filling had an unappetizing artificial flavor that tasted like the center of a Pop-Tart rather than a fruity and aromatic strawberry jam. Finally, the Neufchâtel cheese inside gave the pastry an unpleasant squidgy consistency.