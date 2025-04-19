The One Pie From Walmart's Bakery We'll Never Buy Again

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Walmart is one of the behemoths of the superstore business, supplying shoppers with everything they could possibly need, from home furnishings and clothing to groceries. In addition to matching the price point of competitor goods, it is also a worthy competitor with other grocery store chains for fresh baked goods. To that effect, we tasted and ranked 9 pies from Walmart's bakery to find the best options. However, there was one Walmart bakery item that we'll never buy again: The pecan pie.

Pecan pie came in dead last in our ranking, which we based on flavor, texture, and crust-to-filling ratio. The crust-to-filling ratio for this pie was way off. A good and super buttery, crumbly pecan pie crust consists of a filling that has a gooey, burnt-sugar congealed layer topped with crunchy, nutty, toasted pecans. But Walmart's pecan pie filling was thin, goopy, and overly sweet while the pecans were soft and barely toasted at all. The thinness of the filling and disappointing pecans offered no textural contrast and also made for a deflated ratio of crust to filling. Mind you, we wouldn't have wanted more of the filling as its sweetness completely dominated the taste, masking any nuttiness from the pecans or buttery, burnt-sugar richness that we would look for in a conventional pecan pie.