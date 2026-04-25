Build A Texas Roadhouse Gift Basket For Under $50
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Between the lively atmosphere and affordable prices, Texas Roadhouse is one of America's most popular steakhouse chains. Many families have celebrated milestones and created memories there, making its locations much more than just places to grab a quick bite. The chain has a much-loved, people-forward country culture that's a symbol of Southern hospitality, even though the origin of Texas Roadhouse traces back to Indiana.
This popularity extends into the retail space, as the company sells plenty of food items inspired by its most popular dishes, giving its fans the chance to create Roadhouse magic in their own kitchens. You'll mostly find the chain's retail lineup sold at Walmart, though certain other sellers, such as Amazon or Kroger, carry select items, too. There is also an abundance of merchandise sold through the restaurant's website, ranging from Texas-themed socks to Christmas tree ornaments. All this to say, the Texas Roadhouse experience doesn't end when people leave the restaurant — and for any friend who is a massive fan of the chain, a gift basket full of Roadhouse goodies can be a memorable gift that encapsulates that experience.
We set a budget of $50 and found eight items you can build the basket with. Some of them come in different flavors, so you can adapt to your friend's taste. In total, the eight items cost $48.31, leaving you with $1.69 of change that comfortably covers a basket from Dollar Tree.
Mini Rolls
We have to start with the iconic bread rolls, something the restaurant is most known for. Texas Roadhouse's frozen Mini Rolls bring the famed side to the home kitchen, making them the perfect pick for a postpartum friend, or anyone else in need of good ol' comfort food. Seriously, when did we stop gifting each other bread? The Mini Rolls are sold at Walmart for $6 and come either with a honey cinnamon glaze or a garlic parmesan spread.
Whipped Butter
You can't really gift the bread rolls without the whipped butter, can you? The two come hand in hand, like steak and potatoes. Depending on your giftee's preferences, you can pick between Original Whipped Buttery Spread or Honey Cinnamon Whipped Buttery Spread, both available at Walmart for just $3.64. Either one of them would go fabulously with Texas Roadhouse-style loaded sweet potatoes.
Oven Mitt
Gift baskets are not just about consumables, however delicious those may be. You need to include something that's going to outlast the perishable treats, and we can't think of a better item than a Texas Roadhouse oven mitt. One side displays the restaurant's logo, while the other one carries a cheeky "Keep calm & eat rolls" message. The mitt is available through the chain's official website for $9.99.
Dip
As of April 2026, Texas Roadhouse sells three different dips after recently expanding its grocery store lineup. They cost $3.24 at Walmart, and the one that belongs in your gift basket depends on your giftee's favorite appetizer at the Roadhouse, as each dip is a nod to a particular starter. Choose between Rattlesnake Bites Dip, Fried Pickle Dip, or Buffalo Ranch Dip.
Steak Sauce
What's a steakhouse-themed gift basket without a good steak sauce? Texas Roadhouse sells two sauces that bring the restaurant's flavor to home-cooked meaty dishes. There's the Classic sauce, with a bold and rich flavor profile, or the Roadhouse sauce, which is smoky and tangy. Either way, your friend's steak game is about to be on a whole new level. Get the sauces at Walmart for $4.47.
Peanut Brittle
Back in the day, the floors of Texas Roadhouse restaurants used to be filled with peanut shells, but after the Covid-19 pandemic, you don't really see peanuts at the Roadhouse anymore. Still, the steakhouse hasn't completely sworn off the nuts. If the person you're building the gift basket for loves a crunchy snack, a pack of Peanut Brittle cannot be missing in the arrangement. It's available on the Texas Roadhouse website for $7.99.
Rattlesnake Seasoning
Does your friend order Rattlesnake Bites every time y'all hang out at the Roadhouse? The fried balls are filled with jalapeños and jack cheese, served along with Cajun sauce, offering a rich and craveable blend of flavors. The unique taste of these bites has been captured in the Rattlesnake Bites Seasoning Blend, which you can put into the gift basket for $4.99 when purchased on Amazon.
Pint Glass
The final item in our gift basket is a pint-sized glass sporting a Texas Roadhouse logo, perfect for the friend who's always telling you there's a reason draft beer at Texas Roadhouse tastes so good. They can now discuss all things beer crafting over a pint poured in this branded glass, which you can order for $7.99 through the restaurant's official website.