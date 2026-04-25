Build A Texas Roadhouse Gift Basket For Under $50

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Between the lively atmosphere and affordable prices, Texas Roadhouse is one of America's most popular steakhouse chains. Many families have celebrated milestones and created memories there, making its locations much more than just places to grab a quick bite. The chain has a much-loved, people-forward country culture that's a symbol of Southern hospitality, even though the origin of Texas Roadhouse traces back to Indiana.

This popularity extends into the retail space, as the company sells plenty of food items inspired by its most popular dishes, giving its fans the chance to create Roadhouse magic in their own kitchens. You'll mostly find the chain's retail lineup sold at Walmart, though certain other sellers, such as Amazon or Kroger, carry select items, too. There is also an abundance of merchandise sold through the restaurant's website, ranging from Texas-themed socks to Christmas tree ornaments. All this to say, the Texas Roadhouse experience doesn't end when people leave the restaurant — and for any friend who is a massive fan of the chain, a gift basket full of Roadhouse goodies can be a memorable gift that encapsulates that experience.

We set a budget of $50 and found eight items you can build the basket with. Some of them come in different flavors, so you can adapt to your friend's taste. In total, the eight items cost $48.31, leaving you with $1.69 of change that comfortably covers a basket from Dollar Tree.