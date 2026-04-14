Texas Roadhouse's Grocery Store Lineup Just Expanded With New Rolls And A Dip
Everyone's favorite budget-friendly steakhouse, Texas Roadhouse, has big changes coming in 2026, and one of them is moving deeper into the retail space, giving you more opportunity to curate the Roadhouse experience in the comfort of your own kitchen. The chain recently released a brand new Buffalo Ranch Dip and Mini Garlic Parmesan Rolls that you can start looking for at Walmart; as of now, that's the only store where they have been spotted.
The new Buffalo Ranch Dip is inspired by the Boneless Buffalo Wings appetizer from the Roadhouse, but with a tangy, ranch twist. Flavor-wise, it has a much milder profile than you might expect from a Buffalo-sauce-inspired item, so it doesn't pack much heat. The aromatics like garlic and onions are definitely in the forefront. It costs $3.24 for a 12-ounce tub. You could even try it with Texas Roadhouse's elusive beef treats.
Then there are the new Mini Garlic Parmesan Rolls, which are a savory take on the Roadhouse's iconic bread rolls with cinnamon butter. At Walmart, a 14-ounce package of 12 rolls reportedly costs $5.67, though prices can vary by location. The rolls take about half an hour to bake in the oven and come with a garlic-Parmesan spread that gets poured on top of the rolls as soon as they come out of the oven. The flavor profile is very garlicky with a noticeable salty, Parmesan aroma.
Walmart has long carried Texas Roadhouse products — sometimes exclusively
If you regularly shop at Walmart, you've probably seen many Texas Roadhouse products on its shelves. While other retailers, such as Kroger and Publix, have also carried some Roadhouse products like the Mini Rolls with Honey Cinnamon Glaze in the past, Walmart still occasionally gets first (or exclusive) dibs. For example, you can only buy Texas Roadhouse cinnamon butter at Walmart. Some shoppers have expressed disappointment that the two new products haven't been spotted anywhere else so far, but most people are still excited to try the dip and the rolls, clearly deeming them worth the trip to the nearest Walmart.
The upside of shopping at Walmart might also be the fact that it's easier to fill your cart with various Roadhouse products to try and enjoy. Along with the new Buffalo Ranch Dip, Walmart also carries the Fried Pickle Dip and the Rattlesnake Bites Dip, both inspired by the beloved appetizers from the restaurant. There are also two Steak Sauces to pick from, and if you're craving something more indulgent, go for the whipped buttery spread — Original or Honey Cinnamon.