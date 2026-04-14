Texas Roadhouse's Grocery Store Lineup Just Expanded With New Rolls And A Dip

Everyone's favorite budget-friendly steakhouse, Texas Roadhouse, has big changes coming in 2026, and one of them is moving deeper into the retail space, giving you more opportunity to curate the Roadhouse experience in the comfort of your own kitchen. The chain recently released a brand new Buffalo Ranch Dip and Mini Garlic Parmesan Rolls that you can start looking for at Walmart; as of now, that's the only store where they have been spotted.

The new Buffalo Ranch Dip is inspired by the Boneless Buffalo Wings appetizer from the Roadhouse, but with a tangy, ranch twist. Flavor-wise, it has a much milder profile than you might expect from a Buffalo-sauce-inspired item, so it doesn't pack much heat. The aromatics like garlic and onions are definitely in the forefront. It costs $3.24 for a 12-ounce tub. You could even try it with Texas Roadhouse's elusive beef treats.

Then there are the new Mini Garlic Parmesan Rolls, which are a savory take on the Roadhouse's iconic bread rolls with cinnamon butter. At Walmart, a 14-ounce package of 12 rolls reportedly costs $5.67, though prices can vary by location. The rolls take about half an hour to bake in the oven and come with a garlic-Parmesan spread that gets poured on top of the rolls as soon as they come out of the oven. The flavor profile is very garlicky with a noticeable salty, Parmesan aroma.