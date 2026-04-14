These Texas Roadhouse Beef Treats Are Elusive — Here's How To Track Them Down

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Texas Roadhouse is known for its steaks and Wild West traditions, but for decades now, if you wanted the taste of Texas, it had to be in the restaurant. The chain only recently released its mini rolls with honey cinnamon glaze at Walmart, along with steak sauces and whipped butters, clearly leaving customers clamoring for more. It seems that Texas Roadhouse has endeavored to capture all the tangy flavors its menu is known for in a line of beef jerky and meat sticks. The catch is that if you want to try these products, it'll take a bit of a hunt.

You won't find these products sold at any Texas Roadhouse restaurants, but the chain has had a branded line of beef jerky and meat sticks floating through the snack market for a few years. The beef jerky line comes with four flavors, including Steak Sauce, Rib Rub, Sirloin Seasoning, and Rattlesnake Bite (which we ranked one of the best and most popular items at Texas Roadhouse). The meat sticks are only available in two flavors, Smoky Sirloin and Steak Sauce. Both the Texas Roadhouse beef jerky and meat sticks are sold exclusively at wholesalers and private online retailers. Some lucky customers have spotted the products at various gas stations and East Coast's Food Lion grocery stores, but there's no singular list of locations to pinpoint exactly where you'd find them.