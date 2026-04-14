These Texas Roadhouse Beef Treats Are Elusive — Here's How To Track Them Down
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Texas Roadhouse is known for its steaks and Wild West traditions, but for decades now, if you wanted the taste of Texas, it had to be in the restaurant. The chain only recently released its mini rolls with honey cinnamon glaze at Walmart, along with steak sauces and whipped butters, clearly leaving customers clamoring for more. It seems that Texas Roadhouse has endeavored to capture all the tangy flavors its menu is known for in a line of beef jerky and meat sticks. The catch is that if you want to try these products, it'll take a bit of a hunt.
You won't find these products sold at any Texas Roadhouse restaurants, but the chain has had a branded line of beef jerky and meat sticks floating through the snack market for a few years. The beef jerky line comes with four flavors, including Steak Sauce, Rib Rub, Sirloin Seasoning, and Rattlesnake Bite (which we ranked one of the best and most popular items at Texas Roadhouse). The meat sticks are only available in two flavors, Smoky Sirloin and Steak Sauce. Both the Texas Roadhouse beef jerky and meat sticks are sold exclusively at wholesalers and private online retailers. Some lucky customers have spotted the products at various gas stations and East Coast's Food Lion grocery stores, but there's no singular list of locations to pinpoint exactly where you'd find them.
Are the beef jerky and meat sticks from Texas Roadhouse worth the hunt?
Online reviews of Texas Roadhouse's beef jerky products seem to be generally positive, given the small pool of customers who have tried it so far. "I've only tried the rib rub flavor, but it was pretty good," said one purchaser under an Instagram post. Another reviewer on the post commented that the jerky had "decent seasoning and taste," but they found the product to be a little too "tough and dry," which is a similar complaint we found about our worst-rated beef jerky brand. A post on Facebook said the beef jerky "was DELICIOUS," while these reviewers on YouTube dubbed the meat sticks "one of the best ones [they'd] had."
Both Texas Roadhouse's beef jerky and beef sticks (here's the difference between beef jerky and beef sticks, in case you're curious) are allegedly manufactured by Stoney Point Snacks – Bronco Billy's Beef Jerky. The company markets its own jerky under the Bronco Billy's brand, but is no stranger to offering private-label servicing for seeking customers. While it might take some detective work to locate the meat snacks themselves, Texas Roadhouse's jerky packaging boasts that the product has no MSG, no nitrates, and is both hand-strung and hand-cut.