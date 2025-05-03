Beef Sticks Vs Beef Jerky: What's The Difference?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Beef sticks and beef jerky are both filling, high-protein options to keep on hand for lengthy road trips, packed lunches, and snack emergencies. However, they do have several key differences. While both are made with beef, the way they're prepared, their appearance, and their final texture is distinct. Let's start with the similarities. Both of these products are made with beef that's been seasoned with spices and dehydrated to remove some of its moisture, which gives them a chewy texture, concentrated flavor, and long shelf life. As beef sticks and beef jerky are both shelf stable, they don't require refrigeration when unopened (you've likely seen them on the shelves of your local gas station near the chips rather than in the chiller cabinet).

However, once the packages are open, they do require chilling to prevent deterioration. In fact, keeping it at room temperature is the beef jerky rule you should stop believing. The differences? Beef sticks are made with seasoned ground beef and stuffed into a casing, much like sausages, so they look like slim, hand-held cylinders. In most cases, one stick counts as a serving and, as they are made from a roughly textured mixture of ground beef and fat, they have a softer consistency than classic jerky. Beef jerky, on the other hand, is traditionally made from slices of lean marinated beef that look like strips, chunks, or curls. Jerky isn't stuffed into a casing, and the irregular pieces can be picked at like a bag of chips. It also has a tougher mouthfeel than beef sticks, due to its lower fat content, and can be dense and almost leathery in texture.