Beef Sticks Vs Beef Jerky: What's The Difference?
Beef sticks and beef jerky are both filling, high-protein options to keep on hand for lengthy road trips, packed lunches, and snack emergencies. However, they do have several key differences. While both are made with beef, the way they're prepared, their appearance, and their final texture is distinct. Let's start with the similarities. Both of these products are made with beef that's been seasoned with spices and dehydrated to remove some of its moisture, which gives them a chewy texture, concentrated flavor, and long shelf life. As beef sticks and beef jerky are both shelf stable, they don't require refrigeration when unopened (you've likely seen them on the shelves of your local gas station near the chips rather than in the chiller cabinet).
However, once the packages are open, they do require chilling to prevent deterioration. In fact, keeping it at room temperature is the beef jerky rule you should stop believing. The differences? Beef sticks are made with seasoned ground beef and stuffed into a casing, much like sausages, so they look like slim, hand-held cylinders. In most cases, one stick counts as a serving and, as they are made from a roughly textured mixture of ground beef and fat, they have a softer consistency than classic jerky. Beef jerky, on the other hand, is traditionally made from slices of lean marinated beef that look like strips, chunks, or curls. Jerky isn't stuffed into a casing, and the irregular pieces can be picked at like a bag of chips. It also has a tougher mouthfeel than beef sticks, due to its lower fat content, and can be dense and almost leathery in texture.
Beef sticks have a higher fat content than beef jerky
Beef sticks and beef jerky are both useful additions to a high protein diet. However, if you're watching your fat intake, you may prefer jerky over sticks — excess fat is removed from the beef used to make jerky because it can cause it to spoil faster. Some brands of beef jerky are also smoked to lend them a barbecued quality, which goes some way in replenishing the flavor that's lost from trimming off the fat. Others add spices or fruits to tenderize the meat via marination and imbue them with a little bounce. For example, Costco's Kirkland Signature Steak Strips contain the unexpected ingredient peach puree to lend them a sweeter profile and softer texture.
Having said all that, if you prefer a snack that has a softer bite, go for the sticks. It's also easier to keep an eye on your portion size, as each cylinder is uniform and identical, unlike mismatched strips of jerky. You can make beef jerky at home by putting marinated strips of lean meat into a low-heat oven or food dehydrator and drying them over a lengthy period. Homemade or store-bought beef jerky is perfect for bulking up omelets, adding to fried rice, or simply snacking on after a weights session at the gym. While beef sticks can be used in the same way, you can also chop them up and turn them into meatballs due to their softer texture. You can order a 20-pack of Jack Link's Beef Sticks or a 10-ounce bag of Tillamook Old-Fashioned Beef Jerky on Amazon.