The Ingredient We Didn't Expect To Find In Costco's Kirkland Signature Steak Strips
Costco's Kirkland Signature steak strips contain many of the same key ingredients found in other popular beef jerky brands, such as garlic and onion powder, which lends them a complex flavor and smoky spiciness. However, there's one ingredient in the recipe that we didn't expect to find — peach puree.
Steak strips are a convenient product to keep on hand when you need a quick fix of protein to balance your macros, or simply want to enjoy the flavor of a satisfyingly meaty snack. So why would a savory product like beef jerky require fruity peach puree? Simply put, the inherent umami flavor of the beef is enhanced by its counterbalancing sweetness and honeyed aroma. When combined with the brown sugar, yeast extract, and hickory smoke flavor in the recipe, the peach provides a fruity lift, creating a product with a layered personality.
Moreover, fruit is a common natural ingredient that's used to tenderize meats in heaps of protein-based meals. For example, papaya is a secret weapon for tenderizing steak because it contains an enzyme called papain — a protease that breaks down muscle fiber and connective tissue. The label on Kirkland's steak strips describes them as having a "tender bite and an appealing complex flavor," which is likely due to the tenderizing ingredients used to soften the meat, such as brown sugar, as well as the production process that determines the texture of the final product.
Kirkland's steak strips are softer than other varieties of beef jerky
While beef jerky comes in a spectrum of textures, from extremely chewy to yielding with a slight bite, you may prefer the consistency of Kirkland's offering if you don't enjoy the dense quality of some traditional recipes that can be dry, leathery and tough. The peach puree lends the strips (made of top round beef) a touch of moisture, which means they don't have that leathery quality that can put some people off from trying it.
Kirkland's steak strips are addictive eaten straight out of the packet in their unadulterated form (the ultimate road trip snack). However, they can also be added to recipes to quickly boost their protein content. Consider bulking up your next omelet with beef jerky, crumbling a handful over a salad, or roasting a few pieces with veggies.
Bear in mind that if you're unable to eat your way through the whole bag, the strips need to be refrigerated within three days of opening. While the product is treated with a preservative called potassium sorbate, the beef will spoil if left out at room temperature. Having said that, if consumer reviews are anything to go by, you might finish the lot in one go. In fact, one Reddit user states that "[I'm] not sure about needing to refrigerate since I crush the bag in one sitting."