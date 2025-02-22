The Ingredient We Didn't Expect To Find In Costco's Kirkland Signature Steak Strips

Costco's Kirkland Signature steak strips contain many of the same key ingredients found in other popular beef jerky brands, such as garlic and onion powder, which lends them a complex flavor and smoky spiciness. However, there's one ingredient in the recipe that we didn't expect to find — peach puree.

Steak strips are a convenient product to keep on hand when you need a quick fix of protein to balance your macros, or simply want to enjoy the flavor of a satisfyingly meaty snack. So why would a savory product like beef jerky require fruity peach puree? Simply put, the inherent umami flavor of the beef is enhanced by its counterbalancing sweetness and honeyed aroma. When combined with the brown sugar, yeast extract, and hickory smoke flavor in the recipe, the peach provides a fruity lift, creating a product with a layered personality.

Moreover, fruit is a common natural ingredient that's used to tenderize meats in heaps of protein-based meals. For example, papaya is a secret weapon for tenderizing steak because it contains an enzyme called papain — a protease that breaks down muscle fiber and connective tissue. The label on Kirkland's steak strips describes them as having a "tender bite and an appealing complex flavor," which is likely due to the tenderizing ingredients used to soften the meat, such as brown sugar, as well as the production process that determines the texture of the final product.

