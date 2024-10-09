There's A Reason Draft Beer At Texas Roadhouse Tastes So Good

Have you ever washed down a cactus blossom at Texas Roadhouse with a pint of beer and noticed the beverage was particularly refreshing and delicious? If you can't quite put your finger on what makes a draft at this restaurant taste so good, we have the scoop. Pints at Texas Roadhouse are poured extra cold, ultimately resulting in a tastier drink to sip in between bites of steak and fries.

The beers at Texas Roadhouse are generally served at 36 degrees Fahrenheit. Though this may not sound like anything exceptional, the norm at other restaurants tends to clock in several degrees warmer in comparison. Beer isn't only served cold for a refreshing drink on a summer afternoon, however, as the temperature of the bevy also has an impact on the overall taste. When beer is poured and enjoyed cold, certain tasting elements of the beer can come alive, like the dryness, carbonation, and bitterness of a particular brew.