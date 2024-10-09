There's A Reason Draft Beer At Texas Roadhouse Tastes So Good
Have you ever washed down a cactus blossom at Texas Roadhouse with a pint of beer and noticed the beverage was particularly refreshing and delicious? If you can't quite put your finger on what makes a draft at this restaurant taste so good, we have the scoop. Pints at Texas Roadhouse are poured extra cold, ultimately resulting in a tastier drink to sip in between bites of steak and fries.
The beers at Texas Roadhouse are generally served at 36 degrees Fahrenheit. Though this may not sound like anything exceptional, the norm at other restaurants tends to clock in several degrees warmer in comparison. Beer isn't only served cold for a refreshing drink on a summer afternoon, however, as the temperature of the bevy also has an impact on the overall taste. When beer is poured and enjoyed cold, certain tasting elements of the beer can come alive, like the dryness, carbonation, and bitterness of a particular brew.
Temperature's impact on the pint in your hands
Though it would be easier to have a specific temperature at which all beer could be poured, such guidelines wouldn't account for varieties in brewing processes among the different styles of beers available. Ideally, beers should be served at anywhere from 38 to 55 degrees Fahrenheit, depending on the brew. As a sweeping guideline, lagers are best poured colder than ales, while stronger and darker beers are served on the warm side in comparison. Bartenders in the know purposefully serve beers cooler than the ideal temperature, as drinks will warm in glasses when held by revelers.
Depending on which Texas Roadhouse you visit, you'll be met with a range of beers on tap and bottles to choose from. Both local pours and pints of Bud Light, Blue Moon, and Sam Adams can help quench your thirst as you make your way through some of your favorite menu items at the restaurant. Whether you've pulled up eager to get your hands on the dinner rolls made from scratch or are envisioning how you'll request one of those delicious steaks cooked to order, that cold pint can be the perfect punctuation point your meal calls for.