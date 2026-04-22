Mashed potatoes are a universally loved side dish in the United States. Everyone has their own secret ingredient to make it sing, but the basics typically remain: Boil a potato and mash it with some form of dairy product. Variations include ingredients like miso, chives, garlic, sour cream, horseradish, mayonnaise, or even truffle. While thinking outside of the box with these alternative mix-ins creates intrigue, have you considered switching up the base ingredient instead? Potatoes aren't the only vegetable that can be mashed into a savory side dish. Keep the formula and switch up the main ingredients with these 12 vegetables you should be mashing beyond potatoes.

Much like our dear friend the potato, many (but not all) of these veggies are root vegetables. Root vegetables tend to have a mashable, starchy texture and develop a creamy mouthfeel when processed. A hint of earthy sweetness is typically present, along with a mellowness similar to that of potatoes. You'll certainly have to vary the peripheral ingredients and balance the liquid to create a cohesive flavor and pleasing texture. Until you feel confident, find a mashed vegetable recipe that calls for your desired star ingredient and do as much taste-testing as you need. Find a classic creamy mashed potato recipe as inspiration and let your culinary creativity shine. Mashed veggies are typically safe territory for experimentation, so feel free to toss in your favorite mix-ins and use your personal potato-mashing techniques.