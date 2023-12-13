Instead Of Mashed Potatoes, Whip Up Rutabaga For Deeper, Bolder Flavors

There's no question that mashed potatoes are one of the ultimate comfort dishes. They're warm, buttery, and taste great when served plain and simple or when they're decked out with indulgent toppings. When it comes to their flavor profile, mashed potatoes are a blank canvas. A potato's mild, starchy flavor gives way to a vast array of recipes and ingredients, which is great — when that's what you're going for. But if you're ever feeling like your mashed potatoes are just missing something, you might be someone who would appreciate the deep, bold flavors of rutabaga.

Rutabagas are a root vegetable in the family of turnips and cabbage. Before they're cooked, they can be compared to a bitter, less sweet version of a carrot; but after cooking, they sweeten up and taste similar to potatoes. The main difference in taste is that rutabagas are actually much richer than a potato. In fact, because of the sulfuric aspects of the vegetable, they can be described as having an earthy, pungent, peppery flavor.

Whipped rutabagas are a fantastic substitute for mashed potatoes not only because they're half the carbs and calories and contain four times the amount of fiber, but also because they are just as creamy as a potato when beaten. This especially makes it a great option for people on low-carb or keto diets.