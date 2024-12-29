Here's Why You Don't Have To Peel Turnips Before You Roast Them

A colossal pile of turnips next to an expectantly placed peeler is enough to dampen anyone's day. But did you know this laborious task is actually optional? The skin is edible and doesn't negatively impact the taste of the dish. As a root vegetable, turnips can arrive at the supermarket with a bit of mud here and there. However, a quick scrub with a hard-bristled brush and their purple-hued peel is gleaming and ready for immediate cooking. Generally speaking, as long as your veggies are clean, don't waste time peeling them.

Are there any exceptions to the no-peel rule? Potentially. You should already know what to look for when picking out the freshest turnips, so you shouldn't need to cut out blemishes like bruises. However, the vegetable's texture might be worth considering. Thicker skin can cause tougher results, while thinner is best, as it doesn't compromise that soft chewiness of roasted turnips that we all know and love. The easiest way to make a quick judgment is to feel the surface of the vegetable and then slice the root end, checking the width of the skin. Too thick? It could be worth peeling. Otherwise? Continue using the roast turnips for a simple side with rich flavors — and don't jump for that peeler straight away.

