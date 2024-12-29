Here's Why You Don't Have To Peel Turnips Before You Roast Them
A colossal pile of turnips next to an expectantly placed peeler is enough to dampen anyone's day. But did you know this laborious task is actually optional? The skin is edible and doesn't negatively impact the taste of the dish. As a root vegetable, turnips can arrive at the supermarket with a bit of mud here and there. However, a quick scrub with a hard-bristled brush and their purple-hued peel is gleaming and ready for immediate cooking. Generally speaking, as long as your veggies are clean, don't waste time peeling them.
Are there any exceptions to the no-peel rule? Potentially. You should already know what to look for when picking out the freshest turnips, so you shouldn't need to cut out blemishes like bruises. However, the vegetable's texture might be worth considering. Thicker skin can cause tougher results, while thinner is best, as it doesn't compromise that soft chewiness of roasted turnips that we all know and love. The easiest way to make a quick judgment is to feel the surface of the vegetable and then slice the root end, checking the width of the skin. Too thick? It could be worth peeling. Otherwise? Continue using the roast turnips for a simple side with rich flavors — and don't jump for that peeler straight away.
Other tips for roasting turnips
Tactically choosing whether or not to peel is one method of jazzing up your roasted turnips. But why stop there? One of the most important techniques is spacing the sliced vegetables on a baking tray to ensure even cooking. Nobody likes accidentally biting into an undercooked, raw-tasting turnip. For similar reasons, cutting the vegetables into the same-sized slices is essential.
There's also the question of what you should do to vegetables before roasting them. For instance, seasoning with salt, pepper, olive oil, and spices before cooking to allow for an adequate infusion. Sometimes, turnips carry a bitter flavor (yes, it's worth taste-testing raw before roasting a batch). A hefty dose of seasoning can mask this sharper quality, and peeling may help. However, an easy hack to proactively overcome this obstacle is to soak the cut turnip slices in water for 30 minutes. It's a savvy way of extracting those problematic bitter compounds. Keep the creativity rolling post-meal, too; mash leftover roasted turnips for an easy next-day meal. The vegetable might have a reputation as a simple dish, but in reality, there are dozens of possible adaptations.