How To Make 'Loaded Cereal' For Extra Flavor And Texture

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"Loaded cereal" might sound like something we're making red-eyed to curb a scorching case of the munchies (curious parties, see "dessert fries"). On the contrary, loaded cereal is the nutrition-forward breakfast trend that's been taking social media by storm ... but it can lean into dessert territory, too. Dealer's choice. Whether you enjoy it at the start of your day or as a midnight snack, these abundant bowlfuls are designed to satisfy.

As its name implies, the loaded cereal trend starts with a regular cereal-and-milk bowlful, then amps it up with an array of customizable toppings. These can range from healthy, satiating elements like fresh strawberries and a dollop of peanut butter, to cookie dough chunks and brownie pieces. Either way, the result is an elevated flavor and texture that may ruin regular cereal for you (don't say we didn't warn ya).

As a general rule, if you want the flavor of your toppings to shine, opt for a plainer cereal. Cheerios, Rice Chex, and Rice Krispies all make a solid foundation for building a dimensional bowlful. Or, alternatively, you could opt to make that cereal the star of the show. Reese's Puffs would shine in a bowl with a dollop of Nutella and chocolate milk instead of regular milk (swoon). For even more inspo, one TikTok with thousands of likes shares a loaded cereal version of "peaches and cream," comprising fresh peaches, honey, cinnamon, banana slices, and a few scoops of vanilla ice cream, all served over classic Honey Nut Cheerios.