The Absolute Best Entenmann's Snack Cakes Hit All The Right Notes
Entenmann's has been around for more than 125 years, starting as a modest Northeastern bakery long before the boom of manufactured packaged snacks. But the company has managed to mass produce its delicious cakes and donuts, becoming one of the most iconic brands for snack cakes. We sampled and ranked seven Entenmann's snack cakes based on criteria like flavor, presentation, and texture. The verdict? The absolute best Entenmann's snack cakes are the mini crumb cakes — at least according to our ranking.
They ticked off every one of our criteria, with a taste, texture, and appearance that blew all other contenders out of the water. The crumb cake looked like a fresh piece of coffee cake that was fluffy and covered in a beautifully textured crumb topping. Had we not removed the cake from its plastic packaging, we would have mistaken it for homemade. The taste and texture were equally impressive, starting with a plentiful crumb bursting with cinnamon and brown sugar flavors and a crunch that quickly melted in our mouths. The crumb was plentiful, making for the perfect crumb to cake ratio and a decadent textural contrast to the spongey, moist, soft yellow cake crumb. A dusting of powdered sugar brought a final touch of sweetness and added to the tantalizing presentation. The cake overall had the perfect balance of sweetness and spice, but the texture was the real show-stopper that landed this Entenmann's snack in first place.
More glowing reviews for Entenmann's mini crumb cake
Frank Sinatra was a huge fan of Entenmann's crumb cake, ordering them on a regular basis from Entenmann's original Long Island bakery during the '50s. After 75 years, Entenmann's crumb cakes have not changed and continue to garner wide acclaim from cake lovers around the United States. We found glowing reviews from customers online. One Walmart customer wrote, "These are the most delicious little cinnamon coffee cakes. The entire top is covered with cinnamon and sugar with crunchy bits and dusted with powdered sugar." The cake was described as "fresh and moist," with many customers praising their perfectly satisfying individual sizes. Where some snack cake brands taste stale or plasticky, these mini crumb cakes taste like they've just been plucked from the cooling wrack.
A cinnamon-forward snack cake, and one that is constantly referred to as a coffee cake, pairs perfectly with a cup of freshly brewed coffee. Many customers eat them for breakfast with their morning brew or as a mid-afternoon snack with a shot of espresso or cup of black tea. Of course, there is nothing wrong with washing them down with an ice cold glass of milk. They are a great option for school or work lunches as well, on par with any Hostess or Little Debbie snack cakes. You could even serve them with a dollop of cool whip or a scoop of your favorite vanilla ice cream to transform these snack cakes into a luxurious after-dinner dessert.