The Absolute Best Entenmann's Snack Cakes Hit All The Right Notes

Entenmann's has been around for more than 125 years, starting as a modest Northeastern bakery long before the boom of manufactured packaged snacks. But the company has managed to mass produce its delicious cakes and donuts, becoming one of the most iconic brands for snack cakes. We sampled and ranked seven Entenmann's snack cakes based on criteria like flavor, presentation, and texture. The verdict? The absolute best Entenmann's snack cakes are the mini crumb cakes — at least according to our ranking.

They ticked off every one of our criteria, with a taste, texture, and appearance that blew all other contenders out of the water. The crumb cake looked like a fresh piece of coffee cake that was fluffy and covered in a beautifully textured crumb topping. Had we not removed the cake from its plastic packaging, we would have mistaken it for homemade. The taste and texture were equally impressive, starting with a plentiful crumb bursting with cinnamon and brown sugar flavors and a crunch that quickly melted in our mouths. The crumb was plentiful, making for the perfect crumb to cake ratio and a decadent textural contrast to the spongey, moist, soft yellow cake crumb. A dusting of powdered sugar brought a final touch of sweetness and added to the tantalizing presentation. The cake overall had the perfect balance of sweetness and spice, but the texture was the real show-stopper that landed this Entenmann's snack in first place.