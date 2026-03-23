Give Your Oatmeal A Boost Of Fiber With This Popular Ingredient

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A bountiful bowl of oatmeal can be a great way to start your day. Whether prepared hot and fresh or chilled as overnight oats for a high-protein breakfast that's also filled with fiber, this popular food is endlessly customizable. While a half cup serving of rolled oats cooked in plain water contains approximately 4 grams of fiber, you can easily enhance it with a simple addition of chia seeds.

Containing around 10 grams of fiber per 1 ounce of chia seeds, this small-but-mighty topping brings a wealth of nutritional value to your bowl of oatmeal. Chia seeds are also rich in omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, with 5 grams for the former and just under 2 grams for the latter. Along with boosting the fiber content and overall nutrients in your oatmeal, the seeds can also give your meal a more unique mouthfeel. Just a couple of tablespoons of chia seeds is all you need for the ultimate oatmeal transformation.

Chia seeds absorb liquid and, in turn, create a gel-like texture. Mixing them into your oatmeal will allow the seeds to absorb the water, milk, broth, or any other liquid present to thicken up your cereal. This is particularly effective in an overnight steel-cut oats recipe or similar to give the oatmeal a more pleasing and pudding-style consistency.